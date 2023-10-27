Yung Miami Reacts to City Girls Low Sales Projections, ‘That’s Good For A Bi*ch Who Can’t Rap’

City Girls are under fire amid reports the rap duo sold well under 10,000 units in first-week sales for their new “Raw” album.

JT and Yung Miami’s return to the music scene came last week with the release of their new full-length album “RAW (Real A** W***es).” The “Act Up” rappers gave listeners their usual upbeat synergy with fierce versus riddled with explicit in-your-face lyrics.

But the new project seemingly failed to engage listeners as reports surfaced claiming the City Girls only sold between 6,000 – to 8,000 units during the album’s debut.

City Girls latest album ‘RAW’ is on pace to move 6-8k units in its first week pic.twitter.com/rK5DkmiaLl — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) October 23, 2023

Social media hasn’t been holding back its slander against the City Girls and their new album “going triple aluminum,” as one Twitter user put it.

“This goin 2x copper,” added someone else.

“Bruh 6-8k is insane lmao they may want to give it up at this point,” one user wrote.

But Yung Miami, real name Caresha Brownlee, is aware of the shade and decided to clap back. The “Act Bad” emcee responded to one critic who bashed their 6-8k first-week sales.

“That’s good for a bi*ch who voice y’all hate and can’t rap 😏,” she tweeted on Monday, Oct. 23.

That's good for a bitch who voice y'all hate and can't rap 😏 https://t.co/xZYpKc4Jjp — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) October 24, 2023

She also warned naysayers to keep her name out of their mouths because she’s keeping an eye on all the shady tweets and who’s behind them.

“Keep my name out y’all mouth,” she wrote.

Keep my name out y'all mouth. — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) October 24, 2023

“All of a sudden everybody hate me, but I’m bookmarking everything,” she wrote. “I love to make a bi**h eat they words!”

All of a sudden everybody hate me, but I'm bookmarking everything 😊 I love to make a bitch eat they words! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) October 24, 2023

The tweets highlight Caresha’s defensive response to the low sales projections while doing little to shut down claims of her new album performing poorly on the charts.

“RAW” is the City Girls’ third studio album released on October 20, 2023. The 18-track album has five single releases including “Good Love” featuring Usher, “I Need a Thug”, “Piñata”, JT’s “No Bars” and “Face Down”. The album also includes features from the likes of Juicy J, Lil Durk, Muni Long, and Kim Petras.

