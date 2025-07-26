Real-Life Superhero Yuri Williams Dons Cape To Uplift Thousands Across America

Yuri Williams is a modern-day hero when many are needed, especially in this day and age, and he is on a mission to bring a smile, some happiness, and maybe a little bit of hope to those who may need it the most.

According to CNN, Williams goes out into the world, dons a superhero costume, and then heads out to “save the world” by visiting hospitals, nursing homes, food drives, and just about any place that needs a boost in spirits during times of need.

Williams started his superhero duties after his mother, Lynda C. Hubbard, died from cancer in 2009. After taking several years to recover from the loss of his mother, he had an idea of how to help those who may need that uplifting spirit. He began attending events in costume (starting with Spiderman) to feed the elderly, the homeless, veterans, and children. It went over so well that he started a non-profit organization (501(c)(3)) and named it “A Future Superhero And Friends.”

On a recent mission near his home in Southern California, he went to spread some joy at Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital.

“The goal is to provide these special moments for people,” he told CNN. “It’s a great feeling to be able to go in and uplift these people that are in need of uplifting.”

By day, he is a probation officer, but once he takes off that uniform, he gets into another, more fulfilling one. When visiting these spaces in his free time, he often has gifts for the people he is going to visit. That can be anything from toys, backpacks, food, clothes, and blankets, among other items. The gifts are sometimes donated by others, but there are times when he reaches into his pocket to supply people with the presents.

The real-life superhero has traveled to all 50 states five and a half times, estimating that he has visited with more than 25,000 people.

“It makes me feel good inside,” he said. “I’m making an impact on people in this world, and that’s what my mom instilled in me every single day.”