YWCA Partners With Ulta Beauty To Inspire And Educate Young Girls With 'Pretty Empowered' The initiative aims to inspire young girls interested in STEM as they become the leaders of tomorrow.







YWCA USA and the Ulta Beauty Charitable Foundation have teamed up to champion young girls’ ambitions with their “Pretty Empowered” initiative.

First launched by YWCA Chicago in 2022, the global nonprofit for women and young girls continues to work with Ulta Beauty’s philanthropic arm on the campaign. Across the U.S., YWCA chapters launched their “Pretty Empowered” programming to help girls, focusing on wellness, STEM, and leadership.

The impactful day of networking and education took place on Oct. 18. Local YWCAs then brought in over 730 participants to engage with this year’s theme, “Beauty in Belonging.” Girls aged nine to 14 participated in interactive sessions to learn not only about careers in beauty but also about ways to remain inspired about their dreams throughout the year.

With support from the Ulta Beauty Charitable Foundation, participants learned about cosmetic science, supply chain logistics, and store operations. They also dived into STEM careers, encouraging women to explore their talents in engineering, math, and the sciences. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, women still only account for 26% of all workers in STEM occupations.

Photo Courtesy of ULTA and YMCA

While increasing these numbers, the “Pretty Empowered” initiative seeks to address and dismantle this ongoing gender gap in this work sector. Furthermore, they hope to strengthen young girls’ self-worth and leadership skills, shaping them as the change-makers of tomorrow.

“By centering wellness and STEM education, we’re helping young women see themselves as leaders, innovators, and changemakers,” said Margaret Mitchell, CEO of YWCA USA, in a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE. “We’re proud to partner with Ulta Beauty Charitable Foundation to create spaces where belonging and empowerment go hand in hand.”

Ranging from yoga sessions to science lessons, eight YWCA sites kept the mission going for its fourth annual celebration of girlhood and its unique potential. Associations in Atlanta, Greater Los Angeles, Chicago, Florida, and more highlighted the “Pretty Empowered” initiative as it grows across the country for its inspiring purpose.

Now, as it encourages other groups nationwide to support girls interested in STEM and leadership, the initiative has become an anticipated part of YWCA’s annual campaigns. Backed by Ulta Beauty, girls involved can feel their best as they evolve into diverse leaders of the future.

“Ulta Beauty is proud to continue our partnership with YWCA through Pretty Empowered, an initiative that reflects our shared commitment to helping young women realize their full potential,” said Amiee Bayer Thomas, chief retail officer at Ulta Beauty and board member for YWCA Metropolitan Chicago. “By creating spaces that foster confidence, belonging, and curiosity, we’re helping young women explore new possibilities – in beauty, in STEM, and beyond – and empowering the next generation of leaders.”

