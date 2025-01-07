Events by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Zeelool Launches ‘Write For Us’ Content Creation Program For Fans With An Eye For Style Zeelool is offering this prize-granting writing opportunity for fans with a creative knack and an eye for style.







Fashion eyewear company Zeelool wants fans to show off their writing and creative skills for its content creation program.

Zeelool recently launched its “Write For Us” event, with a prize-offering writing opportunity for those with an eye for style. Fans are encouraged to participate even without a writing background or previous interest, emphasizing that anyone from eyeglass lovers or wearers to fashion influencers can submit an article.

Those who participate can write on six diverse topics. These include pieces on product reviews, providing analysis on fashion eyewear trends, or detailing the history of Zeelool as a brand. Originality and engaging storytelling are crucial factors to one’s story making the cut.

The content should align with Zeelool as a brand while still remaining true to the voice of its writer. However, each article must also meet certain requirements. Alongside originality, it must be no less than 400 words with two high-definition pictures to match. Moreover, it has to be a unique submission that has not been submitted or published elsewhere, while still remaining fashion-focused or related.

One’s rewards will be based on word count if their article is selected. Word count ranges jump from 400 to 1,000, with higher glasses rewards for lengthier pieces. Those with chosen pieces that are over 100 words will receive a customized frame of any price range.

Zeelool has also not shied away from promoting user-generated content (UGC) on its own social media pages before. The brand hopes to boost more creators across various platforms as they collaborate with their fanbase. They encourage all who love showcasing their looks through their lenses to take part in this groundbreaking initiative.

As of now, Zeelool has listed no deadline to submit work. Accepted pieces will be notified within a week of submission. Eligible participants can send articles to collaboration@zeelool.com.

