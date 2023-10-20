Zion WiIliamson Is ‘Ready To Shine’ In The Upcoming NBA Season

Zion Williamson is poised to move past a challenging offseason and make a significant impact in the upcoming NBA season. On Oct. 19, his New Orleans Pelicans teammate, CJ McCollum, shared his insights on Williamson’s growth and commitment.

Williamson’s 2022-23 NBA season was cut short on Jan. 2 due to a hamstring injury. A series of injuries prompted analysts, including Stephen A. Smith, to question his dedication to the game. The Pelicans power forward’s private life also made headlines during the offseason when adult film actress Moriah Mills commented on his relationship and pregnancy news, even threatening to release intimate content with the basketball player.

Despite the off-court distractions, according to the New York Post interview with McCollum, Williamson has focused on preparing for the new NBA season, which will begin next week.

“I do feel like he has matured a lot. I feel like he has an understanding of what’s expected of him and exactly what he needs to do consistently to be available,” McCollum explained. “I think he understands how good he can be when he’s doing the little things. Playing the game is the easiest thing for him. He’s a gamer, the lights are on, he likes to show off — and really just show how good he is at the sport.”

McCollum emphasized the importance of the day-to-day aspects of being a professional athlete, such as body maintenance, taking care of one’s body, foam rolling, and stretching. He acknowledged Williamson’s efforts in these areas, which have been noticeable.

“He sits next to me in the locker room and on the plane, and I have seen a concerted effort in doing all things the right way, which is good for all of us,” Williamson’s teammate added.

The New Orleans Pelicans are set to kick off their season on Oct. 25, beginning with a game against the Memphis Grizzlies, followed by their first home game against the New York Knicks.

While the focus has been on Williamson’s dedication to the game and personal growth, fans eagerly anticipate his return to the court and his impact on the Pelicans’ performance in the upcoming season.