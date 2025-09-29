News by Kandiss Edwards Eric Adams Announces Withdrawal From NYC Mayoral Race Just five weeks before the 2025 Mayoral election, New York Mayor Eric Adams calls it quits.







Mayor Eric Adams withdrew from the 2025 New York City mayoral race just five weeks before the general election.

Mayor Adams announced the end of his campaign in an X post Sep. 28, relaying gratitude to his constituents and his reasons for dropping his reelection bid. The soon-to-be ex-mayor said his campaign was financially unsustainable and hinted at political tampering. His message was delivered from the steps of the New York City Mayor’s residence Gracie mansion.

“Despite all we’ve achieved, I cannot continue my reelection campaign,” Adams stated.



“Constant media speculation about my future and the campaign finance board’s decision to withhold millions of dollars have undermined my ability to raise the funds needed for a serious campaign.”

Only in America. Only in New York.

Thank you for making my story a reality. pic.twitter.com/efHuyBnITJ — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) September 28, 2025

Adams’ exit from the race pits Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani against former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa in a three-way race.

Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, seized the opportunity to wish Adams a not-so-fond farewell and take a hit at Cuomo. In an X post, Mamdani asserted that the city deserved better than a continuation of old political norms.

“New York deserves better than trading in one disgraced, corrupt politician for another,” Mamdani said.



“On November 4th, we are going to turn the page on the politics of big money and small ideas and deliver a government every New Yorker can be proud of.”

Trump and his billionaire donors might be able to determine Adams and Cuomo’s actions. But they won't decide this election.



In just over 5 weeks, we'll turn the page on the politics of big money and small ideas — and deliver a government every New Yorker can be proud of. pic.twitter.com/0UENxTENCO — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) September 28, 2025

Former Governor Cuomo, who enters the mayoral race after his resignation from the governor’s office in for sexual harassment in 2021, gave a more measured response.

Cuomo praised the mayor for his decision, saying he was “sincere in putting the well-being of New York City ahead of personal ambition.”

Adams gave no clear indication as to the next steps in his political career. The mayor has seemingly fallen out of favor with the Democratic party and only time will tell if he makes the switch to the republican side. Adams will serve out the remainder of his term, which concludes on January 1, 2026.

