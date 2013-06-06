 Education - Black Enterprise

Education

Teacher

‘Hamilton’ Star Says Teacher Saved His Life

Anthony Ramos, a star of ‘Hamilton,’ may think he does. According to New York Teacher,…

Business Opportunities

art collecting

Fine Artist Cheryl R. Riley on the Art of Art Collecting (Part 1)

Fine artist Cheryl R. Riley has a wide-ranging career, spanning more than four decades and…

Charles Koch’s Principles of Higher Learning

In a BE exclusive, billionaire CEO Charles Koch opens up about the value of a…

Bayou Classic: Holiday Tradition Combining Business with Pleasure

The Bayou Classic is the powerhouse of HBCU Classics. It is much more than just…

Innovation

Peace Hyde

Media Personality Peace Hyde Using Business to Transcend Poverty in Africa

Peace sat down with Black Enterprise to discuss how in less than three years, she…

Create Your Own Curriculum: 4 Free Courses for the Creative

With a host of websites offering free classes from instructors all over the world, check…

Callaloo Brings Diversity to Children’s Books

Fewer than 10% of the children’s books published in 2015 were about black people, according…

K-12 Education

Teen Scientists Do Real Science at American Museum of Natural History

Last week I was thrilled to attend the fourth annual Student Research Colloquium of the…

The ‘I Have A Dream’ Foundation Keeps Making Dreams Come True

When I attended the I Have A Dream Foundation’s annual Spirit of the Dream Gala…

New York State Votes to Shorten Common Core Testing Days

I’m for high expectations of all kids, coupled with abundant academic support within a context…

Postsecondary Education

Learning Through Jackie Robinson’s Legacy

As a lifelong baseball fan, former high school ballplayer, and coach for 20 years, I…

BE Heard: The Survival Guide for Students of Color at PWIs

These next few pointers are the guide to addressing race relations on PWIs and making…

American Black Film Festival Develops Hollywood’s Next Stars in Boot Camp

This spring, the American Black Film Festival—June 14–18 in Miami Beach—held its first ABFF Greenlighters…

How To

change

“The only woman in the room” & how to change that by 2186

With passionate voices working every day to redefine the standard for gender equality, I believe…

manage

Ask Sheree: How to Manage an Overload of Work

It is very common for a busy professional to feel overwhelmed with their job commitments…

