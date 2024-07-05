Sports by Michael Riley 10 Black Female Athletes Who Put Up Stats When The Odds Were Stacked Against Them Big ups to these 10 female athletes.









What better way to celebrate the weekend of American freedom and independence, stemming the Fourth of July, than to highlight Black female athletes who did numbers despite facing disparities, discrimination, and detractors? Check out these 10 female athletes who put that work in against all odds.

1.) Serena Williams

The GOAT has won more Grand Slam singles titles (23) than any other player, male or female, in tennis history’s Open era.

2.) Althea Gibson

The first Black tennis player to win the French Open (1956), U.S. Open (1957, 58), and Wimbledon (1957, 58) singles titles, earning her a place in the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

3.) Wilma Rudolph

The first U.S. woman to win three gold medals (100m, 200m, 4×100) at a single Olympics (Rome 1960), earning her the title of the fastest woman in the world during the 1960s.

4.) Simone Biles

With 30 medals, Biles is the most decorated gymnast in World Championships history, earning 23 gold medals and 6 all-around titles in the women’s competition.

Source: (Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

5.) Jackie Joyner-Kersee

Joyner-Kersee holds the world record in the heptathlon and the second-best all-time record in the long jump, along with winning six Olympic medals from 1984 to 1996.

Source: Public Domain

6.) Enith Brigitha

The first Black woman to medal in Olympic swimming won the bronze in the 100 and 200 freestyle events in 1976.

7.) Alice Coachman

The first Black woman to win an Olympic gold medal, Coachman secured victory in the high jump at the 1948 Olympics in London, while achieving national titles and setting records.

8.) Gabby Douglas

The first African-American to win the Olympic all-around title in gymnastics.

9.) Florence Griffith-Joyner

Griffith-Joyner set world records in 1988 for both the 100 and 200 meters, earning four medals at the Seoul Olympic Games.

10.) Surya Bonaly

The French figure skater records include three World silver medals, five European championships, and nine French national titles, alongside her notable one-legged backflip in 1998.

RELATED CONTENT: Angel Reese Only WNBA Rookie Averaging Double-Double Per Game