i think 100 niggas could beat 1 gorilla everybody just gotta be dedicated to the shit😂😂 — 🏴‍☠️ (@DreamChasnMike) April 25, 2025

People immediately started to respond and made predictions on who would win. Yet, you had many who stated they’d volunteer, but they’d have to be closer to the 100th person to have a chance to survive against the gorilla. Most of those who felt this way are banking on the gorilla being so fatigued that the person would have a better opportunity to emerge victorious against the animal.

Me disguising to be a Gorilla after the Gorilla done kill 99 niqqas 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eExguuDjwp — DemoLa (@DemoOfUK) April 26, 2025

You also had some people posting about the aftermath of the potential gathering to see if 100 men can beat one gorilla.

When the last 2 dudes who survived the Gorilla meet up 20 years later telling the horror stories about what happened to the other 98 guys. pic.twitter.com/cA1PFq1WFS — Ramone Dixon (@greatsince1986) April 27, 2025

One poster did some research to determine that one gorilla would win based on what he discovered about the force of a gorilla’s hit. He was seemingly predicting that the fight wouldn’t last that long.

Mannn 100 of the world’s strongest negros ain’t doing a damn thang 😭 each swing wiping out 5-10. pic.twitter.com/hZpLBF7zns — Anthony W (@Awhyte29) April 26, 2025

However, an inquiry from X’s A.I. model, Grok 3, provided a more realistic response that potential volunteers should look at before committing to such a futile attempt.

No matter how dedicated you are…all 100 of you will meet your maker after a very violent and vicious death…May God be with you all…I won’t be joining in unfortunately pic.twitter.com/DlHk40XyCw — Ohhpeace (@ohhpeace_boxing) April 26, 2025

Even Mr. Beast, who boasted 32.5 million X followers, joined in when he stated he was looking for men to join his crusade to actually find 100 guys to embark on this journey with him.

Need 100 men to test this, any volunteers? pic.twitter.com/p2iQvOWbYJ — MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 28, 2025

Even Aldi had an opinion about the debate.

Us befriending the gorilla. Avoiding conflict (per usual). pic.twitter.com/Y0udCuJSin — ALDI USA (@AldiUSA) April 29, 2025

The media outlet spoke to the 25-year-old Sherrills to find out what sparked the conversation.

“The thing people love the most is things that probably won’t ever happen because you can debate about it,” Sherrills said. “It’s like tasting a dream, you know what I’m saying? And I think people love to feel it out.”

Although he posed the statement after viewing a TikTok video about a gorilla, Sherills admits that with all the responses posted, he has learned a lot more about them than he could ever imagine.

