11-Year-Old Daughter Of Hampton University Alum Performs HBCU Dance Tribute







The 11-year-old daughter of a proud HBCU alum let her child shine in a video performance that pays tribute to the vibrant spirit of HBCU culture through dance.

Dancer Harley J shared a video on May 21 in response to a challenge from Triple 7 Dance Studio to showcase what inspires her to dance. Drawing inspiration from her mother, a former dancer, Harley brought HBCU culture to life by portraying 12 different characters at a spirited football game, capturing the energy and essence of the experience.

“Why do I dance? Let me show you,” Harley says to the camera at the start of the video.

Clips feature the young dancer embodying various iconic figures from an HBCU homecoming, including marching band members, dancers, football players, spirited fans, and even older alumni playfully questioning if the dancers are wearing stockings. Throughout the performance, Harley holds up signs that reflect her personal journey and inspiration for dance, with each character representing a cherished part of the HBCU tradition.

“Dance is art!!” one sign reads as Harley is dressed as a crowd member.

“Dance is fun!!” says another.

Within her caption, Harley shared more about her love for the art form.

“I dance because I love to express myself, and it brings me so much joy,” she wrote. “Dance is also part of my history, and I choose to celebrate it. I train in ballet, tap, jazz, hip-hop, modern, and contemporary—but what I love most is how dance tells a story and how it makes people feel something.”

With her mom proudly representing Hampton University and the T Force dance team, Harley donned her mom’s 2002 uniform and showcased classic majorette moves. Viewers praised the performance, celebrating both Harley’s talent and the authentic HBCU spirit she brought to life.

“This is our Future!!!” one HBCU alum wrote.

“Magnificent!!! Like Mother Like Daughter !!!! She’s a natural talent, and I love it !!!!” added someone else.

Harley expressed hopes for more shares of the video, which is part of a contest that could earn her a free year of dance classes if she wins.

