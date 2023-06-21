21 Savage Enlists NBA Players For Fathers Day Youth Camp

21 Savage spent Father’s Day giving back with a youth basketball clinic alongside NCAA champ Flau’jae Johnson and a few NBA players.

The Atlanta rapper surprised dozens of kids at his basketball camp with personal coaching lessons from professional players like Nassir Little of the Portland Trail Blazers, Jay Scrubb and Kevon Harris of the Orlando Magic, London Johnson from the NBA G League Team Ignite, and Flau’jae Johnson who rose in popularity following LSU’s big win in the NCAA women’s tournament earlier this year.

21 Savage’s Leading By Example Foundation camp partnered with the nonprofit Freedom Is a Choice Inc. to launch the camp in his hometown in Dekalb County, Georgia, TMZ reports. He started the program to help mentor kids between the ages of 10-13 who grew up like him, with an incarcerated father.

The foundation highlighted the event on Instagram and said it was put together to teach young athletes “the importance of teamwork, perseverance, and sportsmanship” in basketball.

“The event was held in partnership with Freedom is a Choice Inc, a 501c3 non-profit organization with the mission of restoring, reuniting, and redirecting youth to build character and create positive self-image,” the caption shared.

“Freedom is a Choice focuses on making positive differences in the lives of troubled and at-risk males and females by helping them to focus on their standards of living while reinforcing the positive morals and values needed for the future.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leading By Example (@lbefoundation)

21 Savage launched the nonprofit organization in 2021 to teach kids how to save and invest, according to the company website. Programs offered by the nonprofit include the Bank Account Campaign and a free online financial literacy education platform sponsored by Chime and EVERFI.

Leading By Example is focused on providing “financial literacy education to underserved youth and provides scholarships, access to bank accounts and job placement for teens and students alike.”

RELATED CONTENT: Condé Nast Files $4M Lawsuit Against Drake and 21 Savage for Fake Promotional Vogue Cover Promoting Album