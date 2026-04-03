News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Bragging Online Lands 3 Detroit Men In Handcuffs Over Illegal Guns Acari Reed, Jayvon Randle and Jesse Hunter were arrested after illegal weapons were posted on social media by Reed







Posting illegal weapons on social media led to the arrest of several men in Detroit.

According to Click on Detroit, the three men, Acari Reed, 19, who was indicted on two counts of illegal possession of a machine gun, and Jayvon Randle, 19, and Jesse Hunter, 20, who are also facing a third count of the same charge, were arrested after being discovered with a Glock Model 23. The pistol was reportedly equipped with a “machinegun conversion device,” which converts a semi-automatic pistol into an automatic weapon, referred to as a switch.

Randle and Hunter were allegedly found with a Glock Model 21, which also had a switch.

The men were accused of posting the weapons on Instagram and were indicted on April 1.

In the home where the weapons were found, Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) officers stated that other loaded guns were found hidden in a vent.

Court records revealed that the investigation started during a probation check on March 5. Police allegedly went to the residence after being informed that a friend of Reed’s, Randle, was at the home. Officers stated that Reed and Randle “have been validated by law enforcement as members of allied street gangs operating in Detroit.”

When police entered the home, they said that Hunter was also there, and he and Randle began “descending from the upper level of the residence.” The officers found ammunition in a dresser, along with personal legal and medical documents that belonged to Randle and Hunter.

The officers discovered that there were four guns hidden in a vent, with each being loaded with a high-capacity magazine. Three of the four had switches. They allege that a Glock Model 23 with a “black and silver metal MCD” belonged to Reed. One of the guns was a Smith & Wesson Model handgun that was reported stolen on October 23, 2025, and a Glock Model 21 pistol with a camouflage frame and slide, equipped with a purple 3D-printed MCD. That gun was also reported stolen on March 21, 2016.

Federal investigators said that records obtained from Meta showed several photos of a firearm consistent with the Glock. That weapon was purportedly posted on Reed’s account on Jan. 23, 2026, showing the gun being “handled and displayed by another individual” and “left unattended” in the same frame as Reed.

In another post, this time an archived Instagram story by Reed, posted on Feb. 4, 2026, showed him holding two firearms while standing near a third gun, “visually consistent” with the Glock.

Six days after the March 5 search, on March 11, Reed allegedly posted a black-and-white image to his Instagram story showing what appeared to be the multi-colored gun, which is consistent with the Glock.

“Reed applied a black and white filter to the March 11 image, which I believe was done intentionally to obscure the distinctive multi-colored appearance… and hinder its identification,” an ATF Special Agent wrote. Reed also appeared to try to hide the switch on the gun when he posted the picture.

Officers also stated that Reed often referred to having a switch in recorded songs. In his song “Them or Me,” Reynolds wrote that Reed references a “switch” multiple times, including: “I’m a big fish keep this switch,” and later, “…run up on my car and you get switched quick.”

Randle and Hunter are no strangers to the law after both were assigned to Youthful Trainee (HYTA) status arising from deferred convictions for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Felonious Assault) and Felony-Firearm. They were convicted for a beating that both participated in on February 17, 2025. The victim was assaulted by several people, who had stomped on and struck the individual in the face and midsection several times.

On July 3, 2025, Randle was sentenced to two years’ probation, and Hunter was given the same sentence on August 25, 2025.

RELATED CONTENT: Syracuse University Hoops Legend Lawrence Moten Found Dead In D.C. Home