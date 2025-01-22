Lifestyle by Black Enterprise 3 Reasons Why You’ll Love the Cadillac LYRIQ GM Makes a Bold Statement with the Cadillac LYRIQ







General Motors (GM) has entered the all-electric luxury SUV market with the launch of the Cadillac LYRIQ, marking Cadillac’s debut in the electric vehicle (EV) space. Beyond the limited-edition Hummer EV, the LYRIQ is GM’s first mainstream model built on its state-of-the-art Ultium platform.

The LYRIQ has emerged as a strong contender in the luxury EV market, appealing to car lovers who value luxury, practicality, and advanced technology. According to a statement released by GM, the LYRIQ was the best-selling vehicle in its class during the first three quarters of 2024, selling over 20,000 units in the U.S.

The LYRIQ is known for three crucial factors: range, design, and price. With an EPA-estimated 314 miles of range and DC fast charging capable of adding up to 77 miles in just 10 minutes, the EV offers drivers convenience and peace of mind for long journeys. It also features a meticulously crafted interior designed for comfort and elegance.

Here are three more reasons that make the LYRIQ a standout vehicle.

STRIKING STYLE

Source: Interior shot of the first row in the 2025 Cadillac LYRIQ Luxury. (Cadillac/Press Room)

The LYRIQ’s bold design sets it apart from other EVs and GM models. Its sharp, angular lines give it a commanding presence that breaks from the norm of soft curves. Plus, the five-passenger LYRIQ exudes confidence and sophistication.

Inside, Cadillac’s commitment to premium materials shines through. The cabin features high-quality leather, layered wood, and metal finishes. The 33-inch curved LED infotainment screen dominates the dashboard with crisp graphics and responsive touch controls.

Though the interior impresses with its thoughtful layout, some functions—like requiring the infotainment screen to open the glovebox—may irk some drivers. On the other hand, the climate and audio controls still have tactile buttons.

Furthermore, the vehicle includes safety features such as vibrating seat alerts that indicate the direction of moving vehicles, cyclists, or pedestrians.

SMOOTH DRIVING

Source: Interior shot of the full dash and center console in the 2025 Cadillac LYRIQ Luxury.

Driving the LYRIQ is an absolute joy. While it boasts up to 500 horsepower (in AWD configuration), this EV is more about refined cruising than aggressive performance. The suspension strikes a balance between firmness and forgiveness, handling bumpy city roads with ease while maintaining composure at higher speeds. The ride feels smooth on optional 22-inch wheels, and regenerative braking ensures effortless acceleration.

The luxury SUV also features Super Cruise hands-free driving assistance and a hands-free, semi-autonomous highway driving system. Super Cruise handles lane changes, overtaking, and maintaining distance with precision. However, it requires GM’s built-in Google Maps to function fully.

AFFORDABLE LUXURY

Source: Pack shot of the Cadillac LYRIQ including the Tech, Luxury and Sport trims. (Pressroom.gm.com)

Starting at $58,590 (plus a $1,395 destination charge), the LYRIQ makes luxury affordable for drivers seeking a premium all-electric experience. Incentives like federal tax credits and lease offers can also lower the price significantly, sometimes by as much as $13,000.

Drivers also have the option to control the amount of convenience and luxury with the following three trim options:

Tech ($58,590) : Standard features include 20-inch wheels, a fixed-glass roof, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated seats, and wireless phone charging. Luxury ($62,690) : Adds adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, ambient lighting, and more interior color options. Sport ($63,190) : Builds on the Luxury trim with sportier accents and styling.

The Cadillac LYRIQ blends cutting-edge technology with signature Cadillac refinement, offering a smooth, luxurious driving experience at a competitive price. Despite its limited physical controls, it delivers a compelling mix of style, comfort, and value. Whether you’re an EV enthusiast or new to the segment, the LYRIQ proves Cadillac is serious about the electric future.