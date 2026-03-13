News by Kandiss Edwards Offscript Worldwide Debuts New Direction of 3BLACKDOT At SXSW 3BLACKDOT is transitioning from a behind-the-scenes creator network into a consumer-facing powerhouse.







Offscript Worldwide, the parent company of Revolt, will publicly debut 3BLACKDOT as a centralized gaming media destination March 14 at Revolt House during the 2026 SXSW festival.

Following Offscript’s acquisition of the gaming media firm in June 2025, the brand is transitioning from a behind-the-scenes creator network into a consumer-facing company.

The launch aims to bridge the gap between individual gaming creators into a hub that spans distribution, original programming, and live experiences.

“Gaming is now one of the dominant ways to connect with youth culture,” Offscript Worldwide and Revolt CEO Detavio Samuels said. “With 3BLACKDOT, we’re bringing creators who once lived only across individual YouTube and social channels into a unified media platform.”

The debut at SXSW will feature the premiere of the platform’s flagship show, 3BD Weekly, filmed before a live audience. The event is scheduled to include creator-led segments such as an anime dub collaboration titled “Reel Ones” by RabSoPetty and ClassicmanD. Attendees will also witness live gameplay demonstrations of SEGA’s “Virtua Fighter 5.”

Reginald Cash, general manager of 3BLACKDOT, told Revolt in 2025 that the platform is designed to provide gaming culture with the scale it has historically lacked in traditional media. By consolidating a network that already generates over 20 million monthly watch hours on YouTube, the company intends to offer advertisers a more reliable way to engage with the $347 billion global gaming market.

“What’s been missing are the stages that reflect its scale,” Cash said. “By premiering creator-led content in live environments and distributing it across every screen where fans gather, we’re giving gaming culture the platform it deserves.”

The SXSW takeover will also include appearances by StorymodeBae and a high-energy evening headlined by Harlem rapper Max B.

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