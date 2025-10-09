Arts and Culture by Jeroslyn JoVonn REVOLT Issues Open Call For Black Digital Artists For 2025 Art Fair At Art Basel Miami Black digital artists are invited to submit their work for the 2025 REVOLT Art Fair at Art Basel Miami.







REVOLT is calling on all Black digital artists to enter submissions for the 2025 REVOLT Art Fair at Art Basel Miami.

Taking place Dec. 2–6 at Miami’s Ice Palace Studios, the five-day immersive exhibit will feature over 60 contemporary digital artworks, including AI-driven installations and soundscapes, Revolt announced. The open call, closing Oct. 28, invites original digital works, with selected pieces showcased on screens throughout the venue.

The exhibit will highlight the evolving digital landscape and tech innovations, with The Mirror of Possibility serving as a centerpiece of the showcase through its AI-driven interactive experience, and The Listening Experience using QR-coded audio notes to connect artists and visitors. Additional programming includes curated galleries, guided tours, and content capture activations.

The event kicks off with a VIP opening night for guests, partners, and press, followed by a public artist showcase and walkthrough on day two. Days three through five feature immersive public programming, culminating in the REVOLT House closing celebration on the final evening. Opening night also offers private walkthroughs and early access to installations.

Curated by REVOLT’s extensive DJ network, REVOLT House will feature LED visuals and a real-time digital art wall, streaming pre-selected social media submissions live throughout the party experience.

REVOLT Art Fair 2025 expands on its 2024 collaboration with PRIZM, which drew over 5,000 attendees and generated millions of impressions for featured artists. The previous showcase, themed “Architecture of Liberation,” highlighted works from both established and emerging creators across more than 60 galleries during Art Basel week.

The exhibit helped to bring “an audience that is young and looking for interesting things to do and get involved in,” PRIZM Founder Mikhaile Solomon said at the time. “We can also continue and sustainably provide that level of care to our artists.”

Those interested in submitting their work to REVOLT Art Fair 2025 can do so HERE.

