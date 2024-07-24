Take The Road Less Traveled On Your Summer Road Trip

Originally Posted Jul. 13, 2015.

Windows down, radio up, a cooler full of snacks and your best friends in the passenger seats — makes for an unforgettable summer road trip. But beyond cruising down the highways, enjoying your favorite songs, and trading secrets amongst friends, you’ll have the flexibility to stop and discover some of the best-hidden hot spots across the United States.

Here is a list of four itineraries to try this summer:

Tennessee

Head to Chattanooga

If you’re in the mood for Southern-style cool. Check out the chic Bluff View Art District‘s cafes, historic buildings, and galleries. Warehouse Row has recently become a haven for shopping, dining, and strolling.

Route to take: It’s about 130 miles (or a two-and-a-half hour drive) southeast of Nashville. You can zip down I-24. If you’ve got a boat, you can make a grand entrance via the Tennessee River.

Good to know: Bluff View Inn has beautifully appointed rooms in three restored turn-of-the-century homes. There’s a free shuttle line to help you get around the district.

Arizona

Head to Holbrook

If you’re in the mood for time travel and extreme landscapes infused with extreme kitsch.

Route to take: Tour Route 66 between Albuquerque and Flagstaff, the longest remaining stretch of the historic highway uninterrupted by a major interstate. The landmark Wigwam Motel is cozy and an hour away from the Petrified Forest and the Painted Desert.

Good to know: Sneaky javelina, everywhere in the desert, are opportunistic feeders.

Head to Paradise Valley

If you’re in the mood for a divine spa escape with endless views of the desert.

Route to take: It’s less than half-an-hour by car from the center of Phoenix.

Good to know: Reserve a casita at Sanctuary at Camelback Mountain. Seven spectacular mountainside homes, complete with games rooms, secluded pools, and guest houses are available to those looking for the ultimate private experience. Indulge in a variety of Asian-inspired treatments, take fitness classes amid a glorious red-rock landscape, or enjoy haute cuisine at the restaurant Elements.

South Carolina

Head to Charleston

If you’re in the mood for a culinary hotbed in the prettiest Southern town. Drop off your bags at historic Planters Inn, or John Rutledge House Inn.

Route to take: After your city fix, drive for an hour to Kiawah Island, a stunning nature preserve.

Good to know: Book tables at Husk, F.I.G., The Macintosh, and Butcher & Bee.

Florida

Head to St. Augustine

If you’re in the mood for a historic, laid-back beach town with an artists’ colony vibe.

Route to take: I-95 to the Jacksonville Beaches, then scenic A1A down the coast.

Good to know: Grab lunch at the famous Columbia Restaurant, and shop for ceramics at Market to Market on historic St. George Street. Casa Monica Hotel is right in the center of the action, and those trolley tours are worth a spin, too.

