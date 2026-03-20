News by Kandiss Edwards ‘404 Day!’ Founder Asks Others To Stop Using Its Logo Butler asked other organizers not to use the group’s trademarked logo and made sure followers knew how to identify the official 404 Day brand.







Organizers behind Atlanta’s annual 404 Day Weekend want to clear up any confusion about the name and brand, as multiple groups promote events tied to the weekend celebration on April 1 – 4.

In an Instagram post, Brandon Butler says 404 Collective is the official partner of the City of Atlanta. The collective comprises Butter ATL, Atlanta Influences Everything, and the Trap Music Museum. For clarity, he asks other organizers not to use the group’s trademarked logo. Additionally, Butler made sure followers knew how to identify the official 404 Day brand.

“This is a letter from the city of Atlanta that just came out this week, stating that the 404 Collective is the official partners for the city of Atlanta for 404 Day weekend this year,” Butler said, including a screenshot of the official statement.

Butler acknowledged that other promoters will and should organize celebrations across the city,

“I know people are planning events, and that’s fine.”

However, he emphasized that official programming connected to the collective will appear on the group’s website.

“We have partner events that are also on our website, but all those will be listed on our website along with our events,” he said.

Beyond partying, the official 404 Day organization has been deeply involved in multiple community initiatives over the years, including scholarship fundraising. Butler directed observers to the organization’s official website to learn more about its good works.

“It talks about all the work we’ve been doing from our events to our scholarship gala, giving away over $200,000 in the last couple of years,” he said, “This is a picture of us giving away over $80,000 with the city just a couple of years ago for 404 days.”

He further pointed to proclamations recognizing the event’s impact, including one issued by the Atlanta City Council and another from U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, a Democrat who represents Georgia’s 5th Congressional District.

Further emphasizing the logo, Butler mentioned the brand’s 2025 collaboration with Adidas.

“I’m sure y’all remember the shoes we did with Adidas last year for 404,” he said. “Notice the logo? It’s the same logo.”

Despite the confusion surrounding various events being promoted across the city, 404 Day is already shaping up to be a grand event featuring a parade, scholarship gala, block party, and nightlife events.

“We have a lot of amazing events, from parade, scholarship gala, block party,” Butler said. “We have night parties, all kinds of stuff.”

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