Entrepreneurship by Mitti Hicks 404 Day Weekend In Atlanta: How This Black Collective Is Celebrating Culture, Community, and Giving Back More than 100,000 people have participated in 404 Day since 2020, generating nearly $3 million for the local economy.







Unofficially, locals in Atlanta have always celebrated 404 Day on April 4 as an inside joke. The day usually involved scattered community events, local business specials or sales, and a “Happy 404 Day” acknowledgment from neighbors.

The day is a double entendre. Not only is it a reference to one of the city’s iconic area codes, but it’s also a day of reflection to pay respect to the city’s hometown legend and international icon, Martin Luther King, Jr., who was assassinated in Memphis on this date in 1968.

Over the last several years, 404 Day has become an intentional celebration of culture, community, and charity, thanks to five local Black-led brands and cultural architects.

“I think it’s important to educate people on Atlanta’s culture,” Tory Edwards, co-founder of Atlanta Influences Everything, tells BLACK ENTERPRISE. “We have people moving here from everywhere … and we have people coming here all the time. As the city changes, it’s important to respect the ground and legacy that inspires people to relocate or visit Atlanta.”

Edwards teamed up with his co-founder, Bem Joiner and Brandon Butler, founder of Butter.ATL; William “Bam” Sparks, co-founder of the Trap Music Museum; and Jah Rawlings, CEO of Finish First, to form an alliance known as the 404 Collective. Together, they all share a vision to unify culture, commerce, and community under one powerful movement.

From 404 Day! To A Sprawling Weekend of Events

Source: Courtesy of The 404 Collective

What started as a single-day celebration has grown into a full weekend. In 2025, the collective seized on 404 Day, falling on a Friday for the first time, to expand into a multi-day series of weekend events.

404 Day Weekend 2026 began with a kickoff event on April 1, followed by the Annual 404 Fund Scholarship Gala on April 2, which brought together more than 350 of Atlanta’s change makers, community leaders, and creatives to invest in the next generation through scholarships. On April 3, the collective will host the From 404 With Love rooftop party at The Retreat by The Gathering Spot.

On 404 Day itself — April 4 — the celebration begins with the Run Atlanta 404Day! 5K at Underground Atlanta at 9 a.m., followed by the 404 Parade starting at the intersection of Peachtree Street and Ralph McGill Boulevard. The parade will feature more than 70 organizations, marching bands, dance teams, and floats. A family-friendly block party at Underground Atlanta runs from noon until 9 p.m., with vendors, food, trucks, and a health fair rounding out the day.

404 Day Weekend Atlanta’s Impact

Source: Courtesy of The 404 Collective

According to Discover Atlanta, the weekend plays a significant role in stimulating the local economy. More than 100,000 people have participated since 2020, generating nearly $3 million for the local economy.

Beyond that, the gala has provided students and local businesses with over $250,000 in scholarships or local grants.

“It’s very important for Black entrepreneurs and businesses like the 404 Collective to collaborate, work together, and collectively use our brilliance and expertise to create and build a better product and bigger impact,” said Jah Rawlings. “We are all passionate and dedicated to a common goal: to serve our city (404).”

The collective accepts donations year-round for its scholarship fund on www.404weekend.com.

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