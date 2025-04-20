Lifestyle by Ahsan Washington ‘Put Ya Lighters Up’: 420 Events That Celebrate Cannabis Culture This events aren’t just about sparking one up







Coincidentally, 420 falls on the same day as Easter this year. So, Happy Resurrection Day to Christians and those who observe. For those who engage in smoking bud—Happy 420!

This day isn’t just about sparking one up—it has evolved into this amazing celebration of cannabis culture where community, creativity, and all-around good vibes take center stage.

Throughout the country, cannabis connoisseurs are gathering to honor how this humble plant has intersected everything from wellness routines to business opportunities and artistic expression. BLACK ENTERPRISE has done a bit of legwork for you and rounded up six events you can pull-up to the 4/20 spirit and celebrate properly. Trust me, these aren’t your average smoke sessions!

SweetWater 420 Fest

Going down in Atlanta, Georgia, the SweetWater 420 Fest is a three-day festival held April 18-20 at Pullman Yards. 2025 marks its 20th anniversary with Cypress Hill, The Revivalists, Marcus King, Greensky Bluegrass and Drive-By Truckers performing. The festival offers SweetWater craft beers and a cannabis-friendly atmosphere with interactive activities.

Mile High 420 Festival

Denver, Colorado’s Mile High 420 Festival goes down April 20 with long time bud advocate Tommy Chong as host. It should be noted that the Mile High 420 festival is a 21-year-old and older event held in Civic Center Park. Mile High will feature performances by Cordae, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and Conway the Machine. The festival will have food vendors, sponsor activations and VIP experiences with meet-and-greets.

420 Week

Washington, D.C. is home to 420 Week. The event is a week-long series of cannabis-themed events starting April 20 and leading up to the National Cannabis Festival on April 28. The week features movie screenings and educational sessions as well as themed community gatherings.

420 Sunday Funday: A High-Vibe Downtown Shreveport Experience

The 420 Sunday Funday event in Downtown Shreveport on April 20. Funday offers a cannabis-friendly experience with games and vendors, infused and non-infused food, mocktails and a secret consumption lounge. The event also features educational talks and a local artisan marketplace. Though the event takes place in Downtown Shreveport, exact location will be disclosed to ticket holders on the day of the event. The event welcomes attendees aged 21 and older who want to experience community and wellness through conscious consumption. Ticket prices start at $25.



Washington Square Park Cannabis Meetup

Thousands of people gather at Washington Square Park in New York City for an informal celebration at this massive event. The meetup features impromptu music performances and vendor stalls and a group smoke session at 4:20 PM EST.

Cannafest

The Nashville Canna Fest 2025 is hitting the city from April 18-20. The fest is a three-day celebration of all things cannabis at 3453 W Hamilton Ave. The gathering goes way beyond just smoking. It’s a full-on immersion into cannabis education, wellness benefits, and bringing like-minded folks together. Expect hands-on workshops, live music, vendors, art displays, hemp products and CBD-centered activities. Attendees need to be 21 and older to engage. Tickets start at $35.

