These 5 Black-Owned Sunscreen Brands Are Protecting Melanin Skin

In anticipation of the summer, “We outside!” has been emphatically stated in conversations and across social media, and rightfully so since the weather is ideal for outdoors. The daytime lasts for longer hours and sunshine is the perfect source for vitamin D. Even though Black and brown skin is highly-pigmented, Black folks have to be hyper aware that long periods in the sun can and will cause harm to our melanated skin.

According to the National Library of Medicine:

“Black skin can warm, burn and peel when exposed to the sun.”

Extended sessions in the sun cause sunburn, early skin aging and risks for skin cancer, affecting the darkest to fairest skin complexions. Sun damage should also be a major concern for the Black demographic, particularly men. BLACK ENTERPRISE recently covered that Research Reveals Melanoma To Be More Deadly In Black Men. Thus, having a layer of protection from harmful sun rays while enjoying sunshine is key. Here are five Black-owned sunscreens brands to help melanated skin stay safe in the sun during the summertime and all year around.





1) Eleven Game Set Match

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EleVen by Venus Williams (@elevenbyvenus)





Eleven was founded by the tennis legend, Venus Williams, this is a sunscreen lotion that you can use daily. This sunscreen is lightweight and can be worn all day and is for all skin types. It is sheer. Your skin will absorb the sunscreen lotion right away without any residue or white cast buildup. Game set match body lotion not only protects your skin from the sun it also hydrates, and retails for $38.00

BUY HERE









2) Buttah Tinted Mineral Facial Sunscreen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buttah Skin by Dorion Renaud (@buttahskin)

Buttah by actor and TV personality Dorion Renaud. The Tinted Mineral Facial Sunscreen can be described as gentle. This sunscreen brand is absent of flavorings, parabens and chemicals. The Tinted Mineral Facial Sunscreen differs from those with chemicals because the minerals deflect light from the sun rather than absorbing it.

BUY HERE

3) Black Girl Sunscreen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Girl Sunscreen (@blackgirlsunscreen)

Black Girl Sunscreen was created by Shontay Lundy, who saw how sunscreens seemed to be specialized for lighter skin because of the white residue left behind and how uneven makeup would look on top of sunscreen. Black Girl Sunscreen is made for women with melanated skin in mind. It dries clear and protects skin from harmful sun rays. You can get Black Girl Sunscreen at a great value.

BUY HERE





4) AbsoluteJoi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ageless Beauty Skin Care with AbsoluteJOI (@absolutejoi)







This mineral sunscreen is a sunscreen where women of color don’t have to compromise the health of their skin. AbsoluteJoi was founded and created by Dr. Anne Beal. The mineral sunscreen is super hydrating for sensitive skin without clogging pores. With ingredients like Hyaluronic acid, green tea extract and vitamin C, AbsoluteJoi not only soothes the skin but adds a brightening glow.

BUY HERE





5) Fenty Skin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FENTY SKIN (@fentyskin)





Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty has made the Fenty skincare line a household name. Fenty Skin’s Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer is a vegan sunscreen that is gluten free. This sunscreen is loaded with vitamins and antioxidants such as kalahari melon and niacinamide that not only moisturizes and hydrates the skin but also aids in smoothing pores and fading dark spots. It also is packaged in a refillable bottle.

RELATED CONTENT: Black Woman Takes Initiative, Creates Sunscreen Made Exclusively for Melanated Babies