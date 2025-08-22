Business by Jeffrey McKinney 5 Networking Tips To Help Black Entrepreneurs Make New Connections And Spur Business Growth Networking helps The Coven build meaningful relationships, expand its brand reach, and meet potential franchisees.







Alex West Steinman is a prime example of how a Black woman entrepreneur uses networking to build a vibrant business.

She is the CEO and co-founder of The Coven, purportedly the first Black women-owned firm offering an inclusive workspace to users. By applying a franchise model, it has expanded from two locations to eight sites in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and North Carolina in just two years.

Steinman told BLACK ENTERPRISE via email that the firm is focused on expanding in underdog cities and expanding to places with pent-up demand for coworking. It offers a community space to everyone. It also helps prepare women, transgender, and non-binary people for entrepreneurship.

Now, the business is aiming for 10 locations by late this year. Four of the six franchises have been sold, with about 67% of the deals directly tied to networking. Two are owned by the Minneapolis-based firm, and franchisees own two others. The transactions are a significant development, as a typical franchisee must pay a $50,000 licensing fee as part of the initial startup costs, according to the firm’s website.

Steinman shared how the business utilizes networking–-including traveling this year to new communities to build strong relationships with potential members and partners-–to expand its brand reach and meet potential franchisees. “When you don’t have a huge marketing budget, you have to rely on expanding your network in other ways.”

Through this strategy, Steinman says The Coven has connected with dozens of people across the country, building excitement and traction in new markets. The action has been fruitful. Steinman says revenue growth for the overall business is 30% for the first six months compared to the same period last year. She says the eight franchises now collectively have thousands of members. She shared that The Coven closed a $2 million seed round last year to help expand nationally.

“If we hadn’t continued to build and nurture these relationships, we wouldn’t be here. Networking fuels our growth, our impact, and our future.”

She stressed that when people from varied industries, backgrounds, and experiences share space and truly see each other, they uncover opportunities they wouldn’t have found alone.

“It’s a reminder that networking isn’t about collecting business cards, but about building trust, sharing ideas, and opening doors for collaboration.”

Further, Steinman says the principle extends far beyond coworking. She says that whether you’re an entrepreneur, community leader, or corporate team, intentionally creating opportunities for authentic connection can lead to partnerships that drive long-term impact, as it has for her firm’s members and The Coven itself.

Steinman provided five networking tips for Black entrepreneurs to help grow their business:

Attend Events Not Specific to Networking

Attending events that aren’t explicitly labeled as “networking” can be one of the most powerful ways to build meaningful relationships. When you’re in a space centered on a shared experience — such as dinner, a community panel, or a conference session — you’re engaging with people more naturally and authentically.

The key: Focus on being present, listening actively, and showing genuine curiosity. Instead of trying to relate to everything the person says, attempt to ask deeper questions that get to the root of why they enjoy a hobby, where they learned an activity, or how they approach a challenge!

Join a Hobby Group

Hobby groups are an underrated networking goldmine. When you engage in something you enjoy, like a book club, gardening circle, or cooking class, you’re automatically surrounding yourself with people who value learning, creativity, and consistency. That’s fertile ground for connection.

I’ve seen folks land speaking gigs, clients, and even investors through relationships that started in a yoga studio or movie club. The biggest benefit? Trust. Shared hobbies create a sense of camaraderie that makes professional collaboration feel more natural and mutually supportive.

Get a Coworking Membership

Coworking spaces are like built-in ecosystems for networking, especially if you choose one that aligns with your values or industry. You’re not just renting a desk, you’re joining a community of entrepreneurs, creatives, and professionals who are actively working on something and often willing to collaborate, refer, or mentor.

At The Coven, I’ve seen members ask to borrow a charger and end up co-founding businesses together. That’s the power of proximity! More than 80% of our members report making a connection that has led to more money, a new job, a new client, or a new friend. Also, coworking exposes you to new ways of thinking.

Do Your Research

See who’s going to the events you’re attending and prepare a list of people you’re interested in talking to. Reach out to those people before you go, so they know how to look for you and you have a bit of rapport ahead of the event. Be mindful that it’s harder to break or interrupt somebody’s conversation, and you may feel nervous walking up to someone you haven’t connected with before. Doing your research helps you show up with intention, and that confidence can be the difference between a missed opportunity and a meaningful relationship.

Follow Up After

This is where real networking begins. It shows gratitude for someone’s time, signals that you’re thoughtful and intentional, and opens the door to a longer-term relationship. A simple message noting something you appreciated about the initial conversation can turn a passing chat into a future collaboration. It shows that you’re not just following up to get something — you’re offering value. Consistent, sincere follow-up keeps you top of mind and builds the kind of trust that leads to deals, partnerships, or even friendships down the road.

