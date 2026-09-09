Kirk Franklin Men by Selena Hill Gospel Legend Kirk Franklin Partners With Uptown Records The 20-time Grammy winner's new partnership with Uptown Records expands the label’s reach into gospel.







Kirk Franklin is taking his next career move uptown.

The superstar gospel artist, songwriter, and producer has entered into a partnership with the recently relaunched Uptown Records, alongside his Fo Yo Soul Entertainment and TRIBL Music Group, according to Variety.

The partnership brings one of gospel’s most influential, business-minded artists into a label ecosystem rooted in hip-hop and R&B. The newly revived record label’s current roster includes Yung Miami, G Herbo, Trap Dickey, 9B Meechie, and producer ATL Jacob.

For Franklin, the move also represents another chapter in a career that has stretched across music, entrepreneurship, and entertainment.

“To be a part of the Uptown family is a genuine honor,” said the 20-time Grammy Award-winning artist. “I feel energized by the entire team’s enthusiasm and support already. It’s a blessing, and I’m beyond thankful and excited for what the future holds. Let’s make history together!”

In conjunction with the announcement, Franklin released a music video for his latest single, “Thank You for Everything,” featuring gospel legend Karen Clark Sheard of the Clark Sisters. It also comes just weeks before he will receive an XCEL Award at the 2026 BLACK ENTERPRISE XCEL Summit for Men, taking place Oct. 21–23 in Orlando, Florida.

The partnership gives Uptown a major entry point into gospel at a time when Franklin remains a dominant force in the genre. His latest work has continued to earn mainstream recognition. “Do It Again” was named Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song at the 2026 NAACP Image Awards, according to BET. The song also received a 2026 Grammy nomination for Best Gospel Performance/Song.

Natina Nimene, an Uptown executive and executive vice president of urban audience and artist relations at Republic Collective, highlighted Franklin’s long-term influence.

“No one has shaped gospel and sustained its influence from one decade to the next quite like Kirk Franklin,” Nimene said. “His impact is transformational and we are honored that he has entrusted Uptown as his partner for this next chapter and the incredible body of work he has planned.”

TRIBL Music Group is also part of the partnership. Phil Thornton, executive vice president of TRIBL Music Group and Insignia Assets, said the collaboration is designed to build on Franklin’s cultural footprint.

“Kirk Franklin’s legacy and impact on music and culture are undeniable,” Thornton said. “At TRIBL, we’re proud to collaborate with Kirk, Fo Yo Soul and Uptown Records to celebrate that legacy while helping amplify the music and vision still ahead.”

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