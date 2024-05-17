50 Cent Joins Drake As Only Rappers To Gross Over $100M In Tour Ticket Sales

Queens-bred lyricist and now entertainment studio owner Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has made history with his latest tour. He joins Canadian rapper Drake as the only hip-hop artists to gross over $100 million in ticket sales.

According to Billboard, the “Power Universe” executive’s “The Final Lap Tour,” which spanned the world in 2023, grossed $103.6 million. The tour sold over 1.05 million tickets by performing 83 shows in North America, Europe, Oceania, and Asia. This brings the total concert sales for 50 Cent to $150.3 million while selling 2.5 million tickets. That places him at No. 8 on the list of highest-grossing rap acts in Billboard Boxscore history. The most he has made for a single stop was when he appeared at The O2 Arena in London on Nov. 11 and Nov. 23, 2023, when both shows grossed a combined $4.4 million.

Drake is the only other rapper to have grossed over $100 million for a headlining tour. He did it twice. Most recent was his last tour, 2023-2024’s “It’s All A Blur Tour” and 2018’s “Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour.”

Jay-Z has grossed over $100 million two times, but because both tours were co-headlining with his wife, Beyoncé (On The Run I and II), he is excluded from being listed with 50 and Drake.

In a recent interview, G-Unit member Tony Yayo revealed that 50 self-financed “The Final Lap Tour.”

50 Cent is doing extremely well as a businessman. In December 2023, he announced he would be opening the G-Unit Film & Television Studio in Shreveport, Louisiana. The studio has officially launched.

Fox 8 Live reported that the entrepreneurial lyricist obtained a lease for the city-owned studio for an annual cost of $2,400. The city council voted unanimously to approve allowing the G-Unit boss to lease what was once known as Millennium Studio. 50 Cent agreed to manage the building maintenance as the lease was approved for a 30-year term with an option to renew for another 15 years.

In an exclusive statement to Billboard, 50 said, “From the gritty narratives of the streets to the compelling stories that define our era, G-Unit has always been more than just entertainment; it’s a platform for voices that need to be heard, stories that need to be told. Bringing G-Unit Studios to Shreveport is not just a business decision; it’s a commitment to fostering talent, creating opportunities, and building a community that thrives through creativity and innovation. We see Shreveport as a beacon of inspiration and creativity.”

