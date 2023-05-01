50 Cent Gives First Look At New G-Unit Television and Film Studio

Hip-hop recording artist and television executive Curts “50 Cent” Jackson is following in the footsteps of Tyler Perry and is set to build his own television and film studio.

In a video, 50 Cent showed off the 985,000 square feet of space that will become home to the upcoming G-Unit studio. In the video clip, he excitedly says, “Well, would you look at here.” “985,000 square feet. Can you say G-Unit studios?”

“GLG🚦GreenLightGang G-unit film &Tv 💣BOOM 💨 I need room to work 🤷🏽‍♂️ I don’t miss 🎯 📺will never be the same. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi“

The Eminem protege has achieved great television success with the Starz network; however, he has reportedly been unhappy working with the television network and declared he would be parting ways.

Last week, he took to his Twitter account to let the world know that from now on, he was severing all ties and wouldn’t be doing anything related to his G-Unit company with Starz, especially after generating the top four television shows in Black and Latino households. He also stated he wished he had this success at a different network.

“I have the number 1,2,3, and 4 top Tv shows in African American and Latina households, and I hate that I did them with the wrong people. I’m not doing any BMF spin-offs or selling any other shows to STARZ. GLGGreenLightGang #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi“

According to XXL, 50 started building his ongoing business partnership with Starz when he debuted the original series, Power, on the network on June 7, 2014. The show ended on Feb. 9, 2020. He launched three spin-off series from there: Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force. While doing so, he started the biographical drama series based on Black Mafia Family, BMF.

