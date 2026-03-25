50 Cent Announces Plan To Launch Entertainment Hub ‘PH Live’ In Times Square

Queens native Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has partnered with Planet Hollywood to launch a new entertainment hub, PH Live, at the eatery’s current Times Square location.

According to TMZ, the venture is being done with Robert Earl, the CEO of Planet Hollywood, in a reported $100 million deal. It is intended to be the entertainment industry’s hotspot, where partygoers can see performances, A-listers, and events that could have fans partying with celebrities.

50 said, “Planet Hollywood has always been connected to pop culture, and PH Live takes that energy to the next level.”

There are plans to host events such as pop-up concerts, movie premieres, private parties, and other gatherings that could draw people from various industries.

People who come out to PH Live can expect good food and a chance to see memorabilia from his music, film, and TV career. The “Animal Ambition” rapper is already working with Planet Hollywood after completing a recent residency in Las Vegas and launching his Candy Shop bar (named after one of his hit songs).

There are plans to extend PH Live to other cities, including Louisiana, where his G-Unit Studios is located. 50 has already announced plans to build a G-Dome in Shreveport after having a temporary one built two years ago for his successful “Humor and Harmony” event.

Orville Hall, the growth advisor for G-Unit, told Your Wyoming Link what to expect from the G-Dome.

“This one will be a structure, a permanent structure. And to add to it, Curtis is adding a beautiful green park around it so that people can use during the day if they having lunch downtown or visitors. Because what Curtis knows he can do for this city is that it will become a seven-day tourist destination.”

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