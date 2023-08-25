Reportedly on pace to become the nation’s highest grossing film this year, “Barbie” is sinking in with Black-American men.
Some 65% of them declare the film boosted their awareness of patriarchy in the workplace. That number nearly mirrors the 63% of American men overall surveyed with that sentiment. The findings are from a ResumeBuilder.com survey of 300 Americans who have seen the movie. The report examined how the film impacted viewers’ opinions related to gender workplace issues where they work.
For Blacks, 69% say the film improved their opinion of women in leadership positions and the same percentage reported it led to self-reflection. Some 56% of Black viewers affirm the motion picture improved their opinion of women in the work environment. Blacks made up 12% of those surveyed.
The report coincidentally was revealed after the legendary late Madam C.J. Walker was just introduced into Mattel’s Barbie Signature Inspiring Women collection. Barbie also plans to introduce this year a doll honoring civil rights activist, journalist, and suffragette Ida B. Wells.
Simultaneously, “Barbie” made history as it reached $1 billion at the box office, per Yahoo/Entertainment.
Based on the survey, 94% of those quizzed overall report they had a favorable opinion of women in the workplace before checking out the film.
Some 81% of respondents convinced patriarchy affects the workplace, 79% report the movie “definitely” or “somewhat” made them more aware of this issue. Some 77% men believe patriarchy affects the workplace, versus 84% of women. Yet, 82% of men who acknowledge patriarchy’s impact on the workplace say watching the movie made them more aware of it, versus 76% of women.
Survey results showed 89% of viewers say the film was “very'”or ‘somewhat’ inspiring. Some 62& of those questioned say the film led to self-reflection.
Men are slightly less likely to think patriarchy affects the workplace than women (77% vs. 84%). Still, men who believe patriarchy affects the work landscape were more likely than women to share the movie made them more aware of it (82% vs. 76%).
Younger viewers were also more probable to report they think that patriarchy affects the workplace and that the movie increased their awareness level.
Co-founder and CEO of AIScreen Nikita Sherbina told ResumeBuilder.com she believes Barbie “effectively explores gender stereotypes and patriarchy in the workplace.
“By contrasting Barbieland’s initial perfect world with the discovery of male-dominated systems, the film subtly addresses the issue of patriarchy and its effects on women’s empowerment in both fictional and real settings.”
