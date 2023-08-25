'Barbie' Sparks Workplace Patriarchy Awareness Among Black Men

Reportedly on pace to become the nation’s highest grossing film this year, “Barbie” is sinking in with Black-American men.

Some 65% of them declare the film boosted their awareness of patriarchy in the workplace. That number nearly mirrors the 63% of American men overall surveyed with that sentiment. The findings are from a ResumeBuilder.com survey of 300 Americans who have seen the movie. The report examined how the film impacted viewers’ opinions related to gender workplace issues where they work.

For Blacks, 69% say the film improved their opinion of women in leadership positions and the same percentage reported it led to self-reflection. Some 56% of Black viewers affirm the motion picture improved their opinion of women in the work environment. Blacks made up 12% of those surveyed. The report coincidentally was revealed after the legendary late Madam C.J. Walker was just introduced into Mattel’s Barbie Signature Inspiring Women collection. Barbie also plans to introduce this year a doll honoring civil rights activist, journalist, and suffragette Ida B. Wells.

Simultaneously, “Barbie” made history as it reached $1 billion at the box office, per Yahoo/Entertainment.

Based on the survey, 94% of those quizzed overall report they had a favorable opinion of women in the workplace before checking out the film.