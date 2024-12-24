Career by Jeffrey McKinney 66% Of Black Workers More Likely To Build Their Professional Network Online —Tips To Do That During The Holidays Holiday social season can be an ideal period to start building a trusted network and authentic contacts for job opportunities.







Parties, get-togethers, and other events are the norm in the holiday social season.

For Black professionals, it also is a good stretch to job hunt to help build a successful career.

New data from LinkedIn shows that the weekly growth in employment connection requests sent in January was higher than in any other month of the year. The professional networking site reports that connection requests surged by as much as 24% week over week in January.

Hence, the holiday social season is optimal for professionals to build a trusted network and authentic contacts to support job opportunities in the upcoming year.

Fresh LinkedIn data shows that 66% of Black professionals are most likely to grow their professional network online. Yet, the social platform reports that trust plays a crucial role, with nearly 50% wanting verifiable information about them and their company before connecting.

Research also shows several other potential benefits of beginning your job search during the holidays, including less competition, more social and business functions to meet other professionals, and the possibility of securing a salary if you land a job before the new year begins.

LinkedIn Career Expert Andrew McCaskill affirmed the holidays are an excellent networking season. “You’re catching up with friends, meeting new people at gatherings, and reconnecting with old colleagues. It’s the perfect time to plant seeds for your career goals in the new year. By building your network now, you’ll be ready to hit the ground running when everyone starts making moves.”

BLACK ENTERPRISE emailed McCaskill to discuss how Black workers can build practical and reliable networks to assist with career prosperity in 2025.

What trends are you seeing among Black professionals tied to networking and job searching?

They are embracing the power of online networking like never before. LinkedIn’s verification badges can make building meaningful, trusted connections easier. The badges mean that a member could confirm elements of their profile, like identity, workplace, or educational institution.

How can online networking make the job search easier and help me better find the position I want?

Online networking takes the guesswork out of finding opportunities. On LinkedIn, tools like the “Grow” tab recommend connections that align with your goals, helping you meet the right people without the awkwardness of cold emails. Turning on the #OpenToWork feature can double your chances of hearing from recruiters. Creating a post to let your network know what you’re looking for can spark connections, job referrals, and even direct outreach from hiring managers or professionals who can help you move forward in your job search.

What is the best time to follow up with new connections after meeting them at holiday events?

Following up doesn’t have to be a chore. Start by personalizing your message—mention where you met or a detail from your conversation. LinkedIn Premium’s AI-powered messaging feature can help you craft thoughtful follow-ups if you’re stuck. The “Catch Up” tab in the My Network section provides timely prompts, like when a connection gets a new job or celebrates a work anniversary. These are ways to keep the conversation going and build relationships over time.

What other networking tips would you give to Black professionals looking to elevate their careers next year?

Network with intention by starting with people you already know—friends, family, and colleagues—and following people you want to learn from. This will allow you to access valuable content, insights, and advice from thought leaders and professionals you admire, helping you stay informed and grow your career.

Be consistent, and don’t just show up when you need something. Engage regularly by commenting on posts, sharing updates, and congratulating others on their milestones. Use networking tools like the “Grow” tab to find connections tailored to your career goals. Also, remember the QR code feature to connect instantly with people you meet in person.

Further, you can gain more networking insights here.

