7 Black-Owned Products To Use For Spring Cleaning

Spring is in the air!

As the natural world awakens, it is time to revisit our spring cleaning checklist for another round of decluttering and resetting our spaces. With commercial retailers closing down, it’s the perfect time to circulate the Black dollar, and invest in these seven Black-owned cleaning companies and brands who create for love of the culture and the love for the environment.

1.) Good Vibes

This plant-based, multi-surface cleaning product brings the good vibes to your space. Ymani Efunyale, CEO and founder, makes it her business to help all beings be in harmony with themselves, with others, and the universe. She created a collection of all-purpose cleaners made of water, plant-based soap, cleaning salts, vinegar, and fragrance oils. With scents like Frankincense & Myrrh, Sandalwood and Nag Champa, you can clean your home and change the whole vibe.

2.) The Green Laundress

Created by Erica Ahmed, The Green Laundress is an eco-friendly company offering cleaning products made with natural and non-toxic ingredients. All items, including the multi-purpose cleaner, tub scrub, and and laundry soap, is safe for sensitive skin, all while thoroughly cleaning clothes and surfaces. Get a cleaning kit today to start living a more clean and green life.

3.) LooHoo

Cyndi Prince, founder and CEO of LooHoo, wanted to create a healthy home environment for her child when she came across wool dryer balls. Now she has helped thousands of households protect their family’s health by providing a natural alternative to toxic dryer sheets. These dryer balls are made in Maine with 100 percent wool and are sold in over 300 retail outlets nationwide.

4) Natural Hiyy

Since the 1980s, Raymond King has been producing all-natural products. Natural Hiyy carries some of his best and most effective products, and sources from Black manufacturers specifically in the United States. Among its collection of body care needs, the brand’s only dish soap concentrate is a non-phosphorus, biodegradable, and environmentally safe product designed to clean and degrease dishes, pots, and pans.

5.) LauraKay Innovations

With a heritage of love, LauraKay Innovations has been delivering results since opening in 1989. Well-versed in lab research and responsible cleaning development, the company offers a wide array of natural cleaning items such as virus- and germ-fighting hand sanitizers, biodegradable dish soaps, multi-surface and carpet cleaners.

6.) Powder Power

The Black-owned Talc Free Powder Power is the brainchild of Kalimah Muhammad. She was just nine years old when her father encouraged her to start her own all-natural body powder business. After experimenting with ingredients like tapioca and arrowroot, she branched out with a combination of scents to help nourish the body and clean your surfaces. Whether it is vacuuming your carpets, cleaning your tubs, toilets, bathroom, and kitchen sinks, or even refreshing your mattresses and pillows, this company’s Clean and Pristine Bundle fulfills all those needs.

7.) Halcyon Grace Company

Tyesh Barnor, founder of Halcyon Grace Company, was a connoisseur of Glade plug-ins before she began handcrafting concoctions and air fresheners that could help her with anxiety. While working with her son’s cleaning company, her products were a success. Using natural ingredients and fresh scents, Halcyon Grace Company offers room sprays that help people spring clean and feel peaceful in their homes. You can purchase the brand’s All Natural Room Spray to deodorize your linens and spaces at Black-owned marketplace, BLK + GRN.

