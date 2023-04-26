7 Black-Owned Home Decor Brands As Bed Bath & Beyond Closes

Calling all home decor lovers!

In light of recent news, Bed Bath & Beyond is facing permanent business closure unless a last-minute buyer rescues it from its demise. The home goods store, which has attracted a wide range of customers by selling name brands at cut-rate prices, declared bankruptcy over the weekend. Liquidation and closures are next and “deep discounts” begin now. And should you miss out on those clearance prices—don’t fret.

Expand your options and spend your dollar with these seven Black-owned, home decor and lifestyle brands that offer artisanal quality products that are specially crafted for the people who enjoy them.

1) The Black Home

Neffi Walker is bridging the gap on family, creativity and business in her designs. Located at 7 William St in Newark, New Jersey, The Black Home is a curated space where all things Black is celebrated always. In fact, the brick and mortar was used by BLACK ENTERPRISE to shot our digital cover, featuring Charlamagne the God with Dollie S. Bishop, president of Production & Creative Development at The Black Effect.

Through home decor and interior design, Walker has you covered with pieces that ooze luxury and highlight beauty in Black from color to culture. From kitchen and dining to fragrances and candles, check out The Black Home for all your new visions.

2) BLK MKT Vintage

Brooklyn natives Kiyanna Stewart and Jannah Handy founded BLK MKT Vintage in 2014. The Bed Stuy, Brooklyn shop features vintage literature, vinyl records, clothing, art, housewares/decor, furniture and other goods.

With over fifteen years of collecting and picking experience combined, the business duo thoughtfully centers black cultural artifacts via thoughtful curation and varying modes of accessibility. The BLK MKT Vintage collection is available via the brick-and-mortar shop in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn and e-commerce shop. Select items are available via Brooklyn Museum, the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture and Ethel’s Club.

3) Expedition Subsahara

Expedition Subsahara founder and Senegalese native Sofi Seck, has a mission to build and maintain a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) school for young girls in her home country. So she strives to showcase the rich tradition of African craftsmanship through traditional coil-style woven baskets, table linens, and accents.

Each product at Expedition Subsahara can double as functional art. What’s more? Twenty percent of each sold item is allocated for an education fund for the school. Whether you’re reinvigorating your space or gifting a new home owner, take your Black dollars online and support a great cause.

4) Jungalow

Discover colorful, patternful and jungalicious home decor at Jungalow. Born out of designer Justina Blakeney‘s blog of the same name, this space reflects her bold and plant-filled style and just might spark your creative spirit too.

From bestsellers like the Aisha Quilt Set and the Peace Vase, every masterpiece is handcrafted carefully with this in mind: bringing power to bring joy. Use your home as a canvas to express your inner free spirit with Jungaow’s collection of bohemian style rugs, wallpaper, art prints, plants, planters, and more.

You can also create your own at-home oasis at an affordable cost with a brand new collection available at Target, designed by.Opalhouse with Jungalow.

5) Peace and Riot

With Peace and Riot, Brooklyn and Bronx natives Achuziam Maha-Sanchez and Lionel Sanchez offer a one stop shop for home, decor and gifting needs. Coming from African and Caribbean backgrounds, the pair invites you to store your florals in their debossed terracotta vase, or place fruits in their sunbolt or leaf plateau basket. Or simply use these items as double functional wall art.

This pair specialize in one-of-a-kind designs at this popular Bed-Stuy lifestyle and design boutique.

6) SustainAble Home

LaToya Tucciarone, founder and owner of SustainAble Home Goods and Accessories, partners with global and local artisan entrepreneurs to bring meaningful and sustainable home products to her customers. She started the company in 2017, born from the philosophy that the way to stop world poverty is through “trade not aid.”

SustainAble offers an assortment of gifts for the home on their website and in their Atlanta-based brick-and-mortar shop. You can find long-lasting felt flowers, air element bell chimes, marble picture frames, thai knives set, honey pot baskets, and more.

7) Linoto

Bedding entrepreneur, founder and creative director of Linoto Jason Evege brings customers an affordable line of linen towels, linen sheets, pillowcases, covers and bed skirts. His initial motivation behind building such a brand came from the lack of high-quality, simple modern sheets for less than $100.

Options include and organic linen sheets that help you sleep better, linen tea towel stone oatmeal and tablecloths that enhance your dining and entertaining events that beautify your space, and linen spa towels that rejuvenate and refresh your bath and shower experience.

