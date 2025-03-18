Women by Ahsan Washington 9 Black-Owned Spas And Resorts Where Black Women Can Get Their Rest On the perfect retreats where Black women can reset and rejuvenate







On the heels of the National Day of Rest for Black Women, BLACK ENTERPRISE has identified nine Black-owned establishments that are suitable getaways for the rest, relaxation, and energy recovery that Black women deserve. This list highlights the perfect retreats where Black women can reset, rejuvenate, and support Black-owned businesses that display excellence in the hospitality industry.

Spa At Salamander Resort

The Salamander Hotels & Resorts collection, which is owned by Sheila Johnson, a co-founder of BET, is committed to providing superior hospitality. In 2024, the Salamander Spa at Salamander Resort in Washington, D.C., was launched as a world-class wellness brand with 373 rooms. Now, guests can try out the spa’s special Cherry Blossom body ritual and other high-end skin and beauty treatments and kick back in a state-of-the-art wellness area with steam rooms, saunas, and relaxation lounges. The spa is open seven days a week, from 9:30 AM to 6:30 PM, to provide an unparalleled luxury escape in the heart of the capital city.

1330 Maryland Ave SW

Washington, DC 20024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salamander Collection (@salamanderhotels)

iwi Fresh Garden Day Spa

Iwi Fresh was founded by Yolanda Owens in 2003. In 2010, Owens opened an IWI Fresh day spa in Atlanta, Georgia, and committed to the farm-to-skin philosophy. The spa offers a range of revitalizing treatments, such as veggie facials, herbal massages, and product customization, all created with fresh, locally harvested ingredients. Iwi Fresh is definitely a must-visit stop for Black women. They are open Thursday through Saturday from 11 AM – 6 PM and Sunday from 1 PM – 5 PM.

1800 Jonesboro Rd SE

FL 2, Ste E

Atlanta, GA 30315

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isaiah Garner (@zaythaman_)

Bettye O Day Spa

The Bettye O Day Spa was launched in 1978 by Bettye Odom and is one of the leading beauty and wellness centers today. The spa is especially famous for its luxurious treatments, including personalized facials, relaxing massages, detoxifying body wraps, manicure and pedicure services, waxing and threading, hydrotherapy, and body polish. The spa is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM and on Saturday, 10:30 AM – 3:30 PM. A private and personalized experience, Bettye O Day Spa is committed to offering clients a truly outstanding experience to help them feel relaxed and renewed.

1424 E 53rd St

Unit LL

Chicago, IL 60615

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bettye O. Day Spa (@bettyeodayspa)

Cynergy Spa

Marsha Ann Boyea founded Cynergy Spa in 2003 as a known wellness destination focused on rejuvenation and serenity. The Brooklyn-based facility provides a variety of treatments, such as custom facials and body therapies for healing purposes, along with nail care services. Cynergy Spa offers a retreat for rest, relaxation, and rejuvenation with operating hours from Monday through Friday, 11 AM – 6 PM; Saturday, 11 AM – 7 PM; and Sunday, 12 PM- 6 PM.

1014 Fulton St

Brooklyn, NY 11238

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynergy Spa (@cynergyspa)

Poppi’s Spa & Lounge

In August 2019, Poppi’s Spa & Lounge was established by TJ Woodberry as a haven focused on self-care and nurturing wellness. The spa offers an array of services, such as color therapy pods, infrared saunas, salt room halotherapy, tailored facials, and massage therapies. Poppi’s is open from 10 AM to 8 PM on weekdays (Monday to Thursday). On Fridays and Saturdays services start 9 AM until 9 PM. On Sundays, services begin at noon and run until 6 PM.

302 S Frankfort Ave

Unit C

Tulsa, OK 74120

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poppi’s Spa + Lounge (@tulsapoppi)

The Mansion At Noble Lane

The Mansion at Noble Lane was established in 2012 by Monique Greenwood as a charming boutique inn that provides a getaway in the Pocono Mountains region of Pennsylvania. This grand estate boasts 14 styled guest rooms featuring spa bathrooms for added luxury and comfort. Guests can enjoy amenities such as a spa to unwind. Rest and relax after a day of activities in the area, or take a dip in the heated indoor pool. The mansion also offers tennis courts for sports enthusiasts and spacious event venues suitable for hosting weddings or business functions. It has operated around the clock since its inception over two decades ago in 2012; the mansion effortlessly combines timeless elegance with comfort food to offer visitors an opulent retreat.

37 Noble Ln

Bethany, PA 18431

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akwaaba Bed & Breakfast Inns (@akwaabainns)

Essential Body Bar Houston

Letrice Mason and Kortni Jordan founded Essential Body Bar. It is a day spa specializing in custom facials, massage therapy, waxing, gender-affirming care, and weight management programs focusing on natural healing. The company offers well-woman services through its Her Down There initiative. Open Tuesday-Thursday, 10 AM – 8 PM; Friday-Saturday from 10 AM – 5 PM; and Sunday from 11 AM – 3 PM, the Essential Body Bar experience is tranquil and restorative.

1622 W Alabama St

Houston, TX 77006

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houston Medspa | Luxury Aesthetics & Weight loss (@essentialbodybar)

Diva Day Spa Maryland

Cindy Tawiah’s Diva Day Spa and Healing Center, which was opened in 2020, is a health spa offering a wide range of services to help individuals achieve total well-being. Services include detox sauna treatments, foot detoxes, body wraps, healing and counseling, and wellness workshops. The spa offers an initiative known as The Diva Project, a nonprofit organization that gives a helping hand to women subjected to domestic violence. The establishment is open from Tuesday to Friday from 10 AM – 6 PM, Saturday from 10 AM – 4 PM, and Sunday 12 PM – 4 PM.

15212 Hanover Pike

Upperco, MD 21155

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diva By Cindy (@divabycindy)

Brownstone Spa Arizona

Brownstone Spa began in 2018, thanks to Stacy Best-Nervis’s entrepreneurial dreams and prowess. Brownstone focuses on skin products specially made for brown people along with custom skincare services. The spa offers skin brightening therapies, body care, an adjustable skincare program, and sugar hair removal treatment. Brownstone Spa is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 AM – 6 PM. and Saturday from 9 AM – 4 PM, with Sunday and Monday closed.

2601 N 3rd St

Unit 305

Phoenix, AZ 85004

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brownstone Spa (@brownstonespa_az)

RELATED CONTENT: Black-Owned Hotels To Book For Your Next Getaway