DJ Khaled To Open For Beyonce In L.A. Leg Of Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé reportedly has DJ Khaled riding with her for the last legs of her famed Renaissance World Tour. In an Instagram post, Khaled announced on August 30 that he would open for her during her Los Angeles shows.

The Instagram post includes a video of him talking to fans and paparazzi before a show.

He wrote, “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR WE ON OUR WAY ! Can’t wait to open up for the Queen in LA Sep 1st and Sep 2nd! LETS GO! #FANLUV & #BEYHIVE make sure to get there at 7:30!”

He continued: “Thank you @beyonce @jayz for the invite! When the Queen [crown emoji] calls … I run!! BEYONCÉ DID! ! Til Next Time [peace sign and heart hand sign emojis] @wethebest @rocnation @parkwood FYI I have nooo tickets!”

This is the second time DJ Khaled has gone on tour with Beyoncé; the first was back in 2016 when she was on her Formation World Tour. Following its successful conclusion, the 47-year-old New Orleans native shared kind words for the Queen Bee in a touching and intimate thank-you message.

The music producer captioned a photo of him and Beyoncé together, writing, “Dreams come true. Don’t ever let ‘they’ tell you you can’t do it. They told me I would never tour. Well I just finished touring with the biggest artist walking the planet.”

He continued, adding, “They told me I would never touch a stage in a high school arena. Well I just finished touching the stage in every stadium in every major city in America. Dreams come true. But you have to work hard, you gotta work very hard!!!”

“In order to stand beside the icon @beyonce You gotto work hard for over 25 years and dedicate your blood sweat and tears to making your dreams a reality. I want to thank Beyoncé for putting me on stage in front of a stadium full of loyal fans of the Hive and Fan luv!”