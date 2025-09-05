News by Kandiss Edwards 95-Year-Old Granddad Robbed Of Over $260K, The Alleged Culprit Will Shock You Erica Hopper is now facing felony charges after being accused of stealing from her grandfather to fund her lifestyle.







A Washington, D.C., woman is now facing felony charges after being accused of stealing from her grandfather.

Allegedly, Erica Hopper stole more than $266,000 from her 95-year-old grandfather. Prosecutors say the 45-year-old exploited her position as the near centenarian’s Power of Attorney to fund her lifestyle.

Hopper reportedly received legal control of her grandfather’s funds when he was about 90-years old, December 2020. The scheming granddaughter immediately began accessing the funds, for personal use, without permission late 2021. An investigation was launched into Hopper’s activities when a family member filed a report with Montgomery County police.

For nearly four years, Hopper has been accused of spending her grandfather’s funds on maintenance and upkeep of her personal life. Charges include more than $25,000 in car payments, over $49,000 on credit card bills tied to cosmetic surgeries, designer goods, and concert tickets. Additionally, Hopper spent over $35,000 on rent for a luxury apartment in Washington.

On Aug. 27, she was arrested and booked. Hopper’s charges include theft over $100,000, a theft scheme exceeding $100,000, embezzlement, fraudulent identity theft in the $25,000–$100,000 range, and exploitation of a vulnerable adult. After processing at the county’s central unit, Hopper was released on an unsecured personal bond.

Unfortunately, the elder abuse precipitated by Hopper is not isolated. A 2024 study done by the Federal Reserve shows that elder financial abuse often goes undetected and can result in losses exceeding $3 billion annually nationwide. Maryland and D.C. authorities have responded by bolstering protections—requiring banks to flag suspicious large withdrawals by caretakers and offering family members expedited access to account reviews when abuse is suspected.

Legal experts note that misuse of a Power of Attorney, while legally enabling assistance for aging loved ones, can also be abused to detrimental effects. Sentences, if convicted, could include decades behind bars and restitution to compensate for the stolen funds.

Advocacy groups urge families to routinely audit account statements, establish oversight protocols, and consult elder law attorneys when reviewing POA arrangements.

She is scheduled to appear in Montgomery County District Court for a trial on Oct. 14. The case remains under active investigation.

RELATED CONTENT: Sean Kingston Sentenced To 3.5 Years In Prison For $1M Luxury Fraud Scheme