Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Pleads Not Guilty Following Latest Arrest The former Cincinnatti Bengals player was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct, and assault of a police officer or a probation officer.







Former NFL player Adam “Pacman” Jones pleaded not guilty June 11 after being arrested several days earlier in Kentucky.

According to ESPN, the 41-year-old had been arrested June 7 by the Covington Police Department after an incident and was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct, and assault of a police officer or a probation officer. After he posted a $10,000 bond, he was released around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Pacman’s attorney, Pete Schaefer, disputes the charges and accuses police officers of misstating the facts of the issues surrounding his arrest.

“The recent arrest of Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones in Covington, Kentucky, is yet another example of overzealous policing and the systemic issues that plague our justice system,” Schaefer told the media. “Adam did nothing wrong other than exercise his right to ask why he was being detained.

“Initially, officers claimed he was being arrested for assault and then shifted to public intoxication — which, in itself, is not a crime in many jurisdictions, unless it leads to dangerous behavior — and finally settled on disorderly conduct, simply for asking why he was being detained.”

Sadly, this is just the latest incident leading to Pacman’s arrest. This is his third alcohol-related arrest in three years.

Last year, after the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul boxing match in Arlington, Texas, he was arrested for public intoxication and assaulting a peace officer. In 2023, Jones was taken off a flight at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and charged with alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct, and terroristic threatening.

Schaefer feels that, because of Pacman’s troubled past, police are weaponizing his history against him.

“Adam, like every American, is innocent until proven guilty. Yet once again, his past is being weaponized against him in the court of public opinion, while the officers involved face no scrutiny for their conduct,” Schaefer said. “Adam deserves fairness, not another headline designed to paint him as a villain for clicks.”

Pacman played in the NFL for over 10 years (2005-2018) with the Tennessee Titans, the Dallas Cowboys, the Cincinnati Bengals (where he spent the majority of his career from 2010-2017) before retiring with the Denver Broncos.

RELATED CONTENT: K. Michelle’s Expertly Clears Delusional Journo During Interview, Affirming Her Rightful Place In Country Music