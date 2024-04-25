Adrienne Bailon Spent ‘Easily Over $1M’ Dollars On IVF Treatments

Adrienne Bailon is opening up about her million-dollar in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey and admitting how unrealistic it might be for other families.

While promoting her new apparel and accessories brand La Voute, the actress/television personality got candid about her motherhood journey and the time, money, and energy put into welcoming her 20-month-old son Ever James. Bailon-Houghton recalls the six years she and husband Israel Houghton spent undergoing IVF before finding success via surrogacy.

“I only did eight cycles of IVF, but that doesn’t include the amount of IUIs I did and every other kind of imaginable treatments that you could imagine for fertility,” she tells People. “So it was a pretty tough six years of trying to have my son.”

When asked how much she spent on her IVF treatment, Bailon-Haughton revealed the price tag to be “easily over a million,” while admitting “that is not realistic for the average person. And I recognize that.”

It was back in 2018 while co-hosting on “The Real” when Bailon-Haughton first opened up about her fertility struggles.

“Everybody doesn’t get pregnant right away,” the actress and singer shared. “I think for myself, I thought it would happen so easily for me. It just hasn’t happened that way.”

“I have had to come to peace that it will happen when it’s God’s timing and I believe in that and I have faith in all of that,” she added. “But, it can be really discouraging and it can be really frustrating.”

In August 2022, the Haughtons took to Instagram to celebrate the arrival of their baby boy via surrogacy.

“Our baby boy is here & we are so in love! If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging – But God is true to His word and His promises,” she wrote.

“We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months. He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything. All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude. Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey. He’s here and we have never been happier to lose sleep!”

