Are You Among The 1-in-4 White-Collar Workers Stuck in Your Career?

According to a study reported by CBS News, nearly one in four white-collar workers consider themselves stuck in their careers. That’s when an employee hasn’t been promoted or received a meaningful raise within five years. That study also reported that 24.2% of 1.3 million mid-career professionals tracked identified as being stuck. For African Americans, the percentage could be higher. As BLACK ENTERPRISE approaches the 10th anniversary of the XCEL Summit for Men, the message and blueprint to inspire professionals to overcome this hidden crisis — among other challenges — hasn’t changed. In 2023, then known as the Black Men Xcel Summit, Adrion Porter, founder of Mid-Career Mastery and a former marketing executive for HBO, the Cartoon Network and Citi, shared a strategy to address this crisis with BE‘s Deputy Chief Content Officer Alisa Gumbs. His strategy has reached millions of professionals, and if you identify with this issue, then you’re only a click away from a short video clip that offers a little insight to help you get “unstuck.”

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