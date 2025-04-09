Entrepreneurship by Sharelle Burt How Afro Wine Week South Africa Brings ‘Wealth And Inclusion’ To A Growing Industry Taking over Cape Town on Sept. 5-13, Afro Wine Week SA is described as 'a 7-day experience that creates a lifetime of memories'







For the first time, Afro Wine Week South Africa is introducing winemakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and global brands to avenues of venture development and cross-border collaboration in an industry showing steady growth, Wine.co.za reports.

Taking over Cape Town from Sept. 5-13, Afro Wine Week SA is described as “a seven-day experience that creates a lifetime of memories” while shining a light on both new and established Black-owned wine brands, providing them a world stage to showcase their craft and give access to new markets. The weeklong event will host an international lineup of speakers, industry experts, and emerging leaders to highlight the shift in the landscape. “This isn’t just a wine event,” co-founder Tuanni Price said. “It’s a chance to shift the landscape — redefining who has access, who gets funded, and who benefits from the global wine economy. We’re creating a space where opportunity meets ambition — and, most importantly, capital.”

Price and Co-Founder Carol Burns curated the event to break down barriers such as tradition and exclusivity to connect “the entire value chain” — ranging from winemakers and distributors to buyers, media, and consumers. Participants will be able to engage in experiences, including workshops, tastings, and investment-driven networking opportunities. “Afro Wine Week moves people from curiosity to action. It offers a clear path into the wine industry, whether through land ownership, brand building, or distribution,” Burns said.

“It’s about opening doors and equipping people to walk through them with confidence.”

According to Cape Town Etc., some of the curated experiences include the Sips with Soul wine tour, which invites guests to dive deep into South Africa’s rich lineage of vineyards while enjoying tastings complemented by conversations with pioneering industry winemakers.

In addition, Afro Wine Week South Africa attendees will have access to Africa’s leading wine fair, CapeWine. Showcasing over 300 wine producers every three years, Price says, “CapeWine is central” to “ensuring integration into the larger industry landscape.”

While creating a growth space for people of color in the wine industry, the founders aligned the event to support the Pinotage Youth Development Academy (PYDA) and The Roots Fund. Pinotage invests in South African youth by giving them substantial training and career pathways within the industry, while Roots provides educational support, along with mentorship and development opportunities, to underrepresented communities dabbling in both the wine and spirits spaces.

The event aims to build a community of stakeholders to heighten representation, create wealth for communities of color, and generate new opportunities in a known, exclusive sector. As the industry continues to expand, Afro Wine Week South Africa is labeled as a strong reminder of how access and inclusion not only lead to opportunity but also feed innovation to ultimately strengthen the entire wine ecosystem.

