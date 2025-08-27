Business by Sharelle B. McNair Sahel Capital On Track To Grow Africa’s Next Agricultural SMEs With $10M Investment From Mastercard Foundation The funds will go toward the Social Enterprise Fund for Agriculture in Africa (SEFAA), supporting efforts that will create 10,000 jobs across 13 sub-Saharan African countries.







Sahel Capital, a food and agriculture private equity firm, will be able to harvest Africa’s farmers and next agricultural subject matter experts (SMEs) after receiving a hefty investment worth $10 million from the Mastercard Foundation Africa Growth Fund, AfroTech reported.

The funds will go toward the Social Enterprise Fund for Agriculture in Africa (SEFAA), managed by the Nigeria-based firm, supporting efforts that will create 10,000 jobs across 13 sub-Saharan African countries, such as Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, and Uganda. Offered to small and medium-sized “agribusinesses,” the funds will give the firm an opportunity to empower smaller farmers and generate income for women and youth, as they are often overlooked for traditional funding. “Since the inception of the fund in 2021, we have processed 33 facilities to 18 companies in seven countries in sub-Saharan Africa,” Mezuo Nwuneli, Sahel’s managing partner, said in a statement.

“This $10 million commitment from the Mastercard Foundation Africa Growth Fund, through MEDA Mauritius, is a testament to our team’s hard work and the impactful work we are doing. It will be instrumental in accelerating our efforts to improve the income opportunity for SHFs by enabling the agri-SMEs that engage with them, further strengthening our position as a leading fund in the food and agriculture sector in Africa.”

Managed by MEDA, according to Tech Africa News, the Mastercard Foundation Africa Growth Fund is a $200 million initiative that opens up capital for African business owners by investing in diverse fund managers and providing support for businesses to reach their operational capacity and improve governance. “We are proud to partner with SEFAA and Sahel Capital, whose strategic vision aligns with MEDA’s commitment to advancing economic opportunity through inclusive finance,” Dorothy Nyambi, MEDA’s president and CEO, said.

“With the support of the Mastercard Foundation Africa Growth Fund, this collaboration strengthens our shared mission to catalyse job creation for women and youth by financing SMEs and MSMEs, while also helping to build the enabling ecosystems they need to thrive sustainably.”

Since its inception in 2021, with capital assistance from KfW Development Bank, SEFAA has been able to give flexible financing, focusing on debt with optional equity, to early-stage and growth-oriented agricultural businesses, with technical assistance for long-term sustainability.

Several companies across Africa — and the United States — are seeking to increase opportunities and visibility of Black farmers. Companies like The Black Farmer’s Index uplift the Black farming community in an effort to address food insecurity and reduce disparities in the agricultural sector in 11 different U.S. regions.

UfarmX helps farmers in Africa gain access to funding with the use of AI, proprietary software, and field-level insights.

