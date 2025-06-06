Career by Jameelah Mullen 6 College Majors That Prepare Students to Succeed In An AI-Driven Job Market AI might replace some jobs, but that doesn’t necessarily mean doom for job seekers.







The rise of artificial intelligence is reshaping the job market. According to a report released by the World Economic Forum, experts expect it to replace approximately 85 million jobs this year. In contrast, AI will create new career opportunities for those equipped with the skills to work in this evolving job market.

An analysis from Forbes examined employment data, salary projections, and industry trends to identify six college majors that combine human skills with technical literacy, helping college grads stand out in an AI-driven market.

Human-Computer Interaction

Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) is a field that blends psychology and computer science to explore how humans interact with technology and design systems that are both user-friendly and efficient.

College Factual projected that HCI careers would grow by 9.3% from 2016 to 2026. North Carolina A&T, Spelman College, and Morehouse College are among the top-ranked HBCU computer science programs, all of which offer coursework related to Human-Computer Interaction (HCI). Students can earn a master’s degree in Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Cognitive Science

Cognitive science is the intersection of psychology, philosophy, neuroscience, and computer science. Students in this field will learn how to understand how both human and artificial intelligence process information.

This major prepares students for careers in AI ethics, human-AI collaboration, and cognitive enhancement technologies. Career paths in this field include AI Ethics Specialist, Cognitive Analyst, User Researcher, and Human Factors Consultant. Very few colleges offer a dedicated degree in cognitive science. Hence, combining majors is ideal for entering this field, such as a major in psychology and a minor in computer science. Howard University offers a Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a focus on cognitive, developmental, and neuropsychology.

Communication Studies

Communication majors acquire skills that AI cannot replicate, such as interpreting social cues and resolving conflicts. These abilities are increasingly vital in an AI-driven world.

By melding traditional communication skills with digital literacy, Communication majors who grasp data analysis, social media algorithms, and content strategy can achieve top-earning positions in marketing, public relations, and corporate communications.

Notable Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for communication programs include Clark Atlanta University, Prairie View A&M University, Hampton University, and Howard University.

Public Health

Public health professionals can utilize AI tools to track disease and health trends, enabling them to make informed strategic decisions, such as allocating funds or other resources to address public health concerns. The field requires an understanding of social systems, cultural sensitivity, and ethical decision-making, which AI cannot replicate. Public Health careers include epidemiologist, biostatistician, and health policy analyst. FAMU, Morgan State, and Xavier University all offer master of public health (MPH) degrees.

Education Technology

As the use of technology increases, there is a rising demand for educators who can blend traditional teaching methods with modern technology.

With a nationwide shortage of qualified teachers, particularly in STEM fields and special education, many states are offering loan forgiveness, signing bonuses, and fast-track certification programs to attract new college graduates.

Education Technology careers include learning experience designer, curriculum developer, and corporate training manager.

HBCUs that offer programs in education technology include Howard University, Florida A&M University, North Carolina A&T State University, and Spelman College.

Entrepreneurship

AI-era entrepreneurs are more likely to thrive if they understand the technology’s strengths and limitations while simultaneously assessing clients’ needs. Business owners can utilize AI tools for marketing, data collection, and streamlining customer needs.

