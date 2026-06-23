Education by Sidnee Michelle Alabama State And Morris Brown Forge New Graduate School Pipeline The agreement is designed to increase access to graduate education and strengthen collaboration between HBCUs







Alabama State University and Morris Brown College signed a memorandum of understanding that will create a direct pathway for Morris Brown graduates to pursue master’s degrees at Alabama State, HBCU Gameday reports.

The agreement, announced June 16 during a signing ceremony at Alabama State’s campus in Montgomery, is designed to increase access to graduate education and strengthen collaboration between historically Black colleges and universities, according to statements from both institutions.

Under the partnership, eligible Morris Brown graduates will have streamlined access to several graduate programs at Alabama State, including business administration, cybersecurity, data analytics, health care administration, information technology, biotechnology, and education.

Alabama State President Quinton T. Ross Jr. said the initiative reflects both institutions’ shared commitment to expanding educational opportunities for HBCU students.

“This historic collaboration is a testament to the commitment of both institutions in fostering educational opportunities and supporting student success,” Ross said to the outlet. “We are prepared to receive you.”

Morris Brown President Kevin E. James said Alabama State’s flexible program offerings were a key factor in establishing the partnership.

“What’s attractive about the partnership is that ASU has in-person and online options,” James said. “This gives our students access and opportunities to complete their graduate degrees.”

The memorandum also establishes certification pathways through Alabama State’s College of Education for Morris Brown graduates interested in teaching careers, including those who did not complete an undergraduate teacher preparation program.

The agreement comes as Morris Brown continues to expand academic opportunities following its reaccreditation by the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools in April 2022 after losing accreditation in 2002.

Administrators from both institutions attended the June 16 signing ceremony, including Alabama State Provost Carl Pettis; Morris Brown Provost Jamie Jamison; and Anthony Broughton, dean of Alabama State’s College of Education.

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