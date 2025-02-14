ALEXIS OHanian,serena Williams, Jason Whitlock. Simp
by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton

February 14, 2025

Alexis Ohanian, Husband Of Serena Williams, Claps Back At Jason Whitlock For Calling Him A Simp

'I get it—you’re 57, and life didn’t turn out the way you imagined.'

Serena Williams’ husband is defending the tennis great, who had the audacity to…dance.

After the tennis great was featured at Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl still-discussed halftime show on Sunday, pundits like Stephen A. Smith and Jason Whitlock put on their hot-take hats and went to town.

Williams became an instant meme after she was filmed doing a “crip walk,” an ode to the neighborhood gang that was involved in Compton where she, her sisters, and Lamar, the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper, grew up.

Smith and Whitlock took to their respective programs and social media platforms to blast Williams for participating. This is nothing new. Tennis officials criticized Serena for doing the same dance after a victory at the Summer Olympics in 2012.

Williams’ husband, Alex Ohanian, took to X to express his exhaustion.

Whitlock, the former sports columnist who now spends his time criticizing Black people, stayed on brand.

Less than two hours after Whitlock’s post went live, Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, responded with a response that may have hit below the belt.

