Alexis Ohanian, Husband Of Serena Williams, Claps Back At Jason Whitlock For Calling Him A Simp

Serena Williams’ husband is defending the tennis great, who had the audacity to…dance.

After the tennis great was featured at Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl still-discussed halftime show on Sunday, pundits like Stephen A. Smith and Jason Whitlock put on their hot-take hats and went to town.

Williams became an instant meme after she was filmed doing a “crip walk,” an ode to the neighborhood gang that was involved in Compton where she, her sisters, and Lamar, the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper, grew up.

Smith and Whitlock took to their respective programs and social media platforms to blast Williams for participating. This is nothing new. Tennis officials criticized Serena for doing the same dance after a victory at the Summer Olympics in 2012.

Williams’ husband, Alex Ohanian, took to X to express his exhaustion.

Some of y’all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows…. This is bigger than the music. pic.twitter.com/Xq4O96Yg0s — Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) February 11, 2025

Whitlock, the former sports columnist who now spends his time criticizing Black people, stayed on brand.

This is Serena’s husband, a true beta. He’s mad at me rather than the wife Crip walking and still thinking about Drake. Simp. https://t.co/CqxZvvNAJH — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) February 11, 2025

Less than two hours after Whitlock’s post went live, Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, responded with a response that may have hit below the belt.

I get it—you’re 57, and life didn’t turn out the way you imagined. That kind of disappointment must be exhausting. You’re the embodiment of peaked in high school, spending decades chasing validation from strangers through Likes and Digital Hugs, only to find that no amount of… — Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) February 11, 2025

RELATED CONTENT: Shaq Connects With New Jersey Lottery For $5 Scratch-Off Game