News by Kandiss Edwards Alicia’s Coffee Shop Opens At Historical A.G. Motel In Birmingham The A.G. Motel in Birmingham was declared a historical site in 2017 by President Barrack Obama.







The A.G. Motel is celebrating the grand opening of its Black-owned coffee shop on Feb. 25. Housed within the A.G. Motel, which was designated a National Historic Site in 2017, the coffee shop is part of a years-long effort to restore the building. The restoration is a collaboration between national organizations and the city.

The National Park Service, the City of Birmingham, and the Historical Preservation Authority were all present for the grand opening.

Commissioner Sheila Tyson, representing the city of Birmingham, spoke about the significance of the coffee shop. Tyson acknowledged that while its opening may seem like a small step to some, its presence represents so much more. She believes the coffee shop serves as an economic indicator for the future.

“This might seem simple to someone outside watching, ‘They just opened up a coffee shop,’ but it means so much more to our community. This is generational wealth,” Tyson said.

Naimah Alicia Elmore, co-owner of Alicia’s Coffee, cut the ribbon at the new establishment. Elmore expressed heartfelt thanks to the community that made the achievement possible. Her partner, Rashad Harrell, also spoke, promising continued dedication to their venture.

Mayor Randall Woodfin was present and spoke about the broader purpose of the coffee shop. He assured co-owners Elmore and Harrell that the city would fully support their business.

“We’re happy to have Alicia’s Coffee here in this sacred space. This coffee has a mission—it’s not just about serving coffee but about serving the community through acts of service. There’s no better place to live out those words than right here, in the space that became the headquarters for equality and justice in our city. To the owners, Naimah and Rashad, please know that your city has your back,” Woodfin said.

The A.G. Gaston Motel was once owned by A.G. Gaston, a Black millionaire. The space played a crucial role during the 1960s Civil Rights Movement. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders used the motel’s “Room 30” to plan and strategize the movement.

Darrell O’Quinn, Birmingham City Council President, reflected on the historical significance of the space. O’Quinn emphasized that the lessons and legacy of the A.G. Gaston Motel should be remembered and embraced, particularly in light of the ongoing challenges to civil liberties in recent years.

“In order for Birmingham to reach its full potential, we must support our local entrepreneurs. We must focus on economic empowerment, but we must also remain committed to protecting our national monuments, which belong to all of us. This history cannot—and will not—be erased on a whim, even amid the daily tornado of bad news we’ve all had to witness and endure lately. We will resist, and we will get through this,” O’Quinn said.

