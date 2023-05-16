New Basketball Court Unveiled at Shaquille O'Neal’s Boys and Girls Club

Shaquille O’Neal is known for his big personality and his even bigger heart.

The retired NBA player is looking to influence the next generation of athletes with a new basketball court located in Henry County, Georgia.

WSB-TV reports the court opened last week at the Shaquille O’Neal Boys and Girls Club of Henry County. At the grand unveiling, Shaq was joined by McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent and team members of The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, Icy Hot, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta.

Many may think the focus is to encourage kids who only want to pursue basketball, but the court is made for numerous activities, including tennis and pickleball.

The sports analyst is no stranger to the Henry Country community as he is often involved in different giveaways and meetings with kids. Kids who attended the court reveal walked away with brand-new MacBooks. The Boys & Girls Club was renamed in 2022 in O’Neal’s honor after he donated $1 million to the new building.

O’Neal is placing his mark in numerous neighborhoods across the country. Last year, he opened basketball courts in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey, CBS News reported. The renovated Combaq Court on Hawthorne Avenue received some much-needed love with a designed blacktop, new baskets and scoreboards.

The Louisiana State University alumnus told the children present at the grand reopening that’s where his love of basketball came from. “I’m you. We come from the same place. I have the answers to all the tests and I give you all the information,” Shaq said.

“First thing you need to do is listen. Listen, listen to your parents, listen to your teachers. Second thing you need to do is believe. Follow your dreams.”

Shaq’s foundation and Icy Hot created the Combaq Court initiative to rehabilitate basketball and multi-use courts across the country.