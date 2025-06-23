Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Allen Iverson Is Financially Set With Reebok Deal That Pays Him For Life Former NBA player is slated to get a $32 million trust fund available to him in 2030







Although former Philadelphia 76ers player Allen Iverson is currently working for the Reebok brand, he is undoubtedly looking forward to the year 2030 when his trust fund is available to him when he turns the ripe old age of 55.

According to Shoppe Black, the NBA Hall of Famer is financially set for life after signing an elusive endorsement deal when he joined the brand over 20 years ago in 2001. It was evident when he inked the agreement that it was set up for him to win later in life, unlike most celebrity endorsements.

This is on top of the current arrangement he may have with the brand as its vice president of Basketball.

The initial deal was a 10-year, $50 million contract that included two clauses that were set up for Iverson’s long-term stability. The first clause pays Iverson $800,000 annually for life, with no ongoing promotional obligations. The second includes a $32 million trust fund that the former basketball player will have access to when he reaches the age of 55 in 2030.

Although the guard has never won an NBA Championship, he came close to it when he, unfortunately, played against two other Hall of Famers when his 76ers team matched up to play the Los Angeles Lakers in 2001, the same year he signed with Reebok. In the same year he won the NBA MVP Award, he lost to the dynamic duo of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal (who is the current president of Basketball at Reebok) and the Lakers, who were nearly undefeated when taking the NBA championship that year. Their only loss was attributed to Iverson and the 76ers when they won the first game of the series before the Lakers won four straight games.

During his career with the 76ers, he averaged 27.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 2.3 steals in 41.4 minutes per game.

A documentary about Iverson is being shot and will be shown exclusively on Prime Video when it is released.

RELATED CONTENT: Spike Lee Reveals Allen Iverson And Kobe Bryant Were His Initial Picks To Star In ‘He Got Game’