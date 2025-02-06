Allen Iverson Reimagines Classic Reebok Sneakers Into Golf Shoes, ‘New Game, Same Killer Instinct’

Allen Iverson is keeping his classic Reebok Questions sneaker alive by turning it into a golf shoe.

The NBA Hall of Famer took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal a golf-inspired version of his iconic basketball sneaker, the Question Low Golf. Featuring the same signature red and white colorway as the Reebok Questions, the “Red Toe” golf shoes embrace a more bowling shoe-inspired aesthetic.

“New game, same killer instinct. Proud to drop my new golf shoe – designed for the court, ready for the course,” he captioned the post.

As of now, there are no official release details or technical specifications for Iverson’s signature golf shoes. But Reebok is using social media to drum up hype around the shoe ahead of its impending release.

The golf shoe marks the latest chapter in Iverson’s decades-long partnership with Reebok, which began before his rookie season with the Philadelphia 76ers. Following his standout 2001 season, he inked a 10-year, $50 million contract and later secured a lifetime deal with the brand.

The agreement included an annual $800,000 salary and access to a $32 million trust fund upon turning 55. Iverson’s iconic first signature sneaker with Reebok was the Question. In 2023, he was appointed Vice President of Reebok’s basketball division.

The Virginia native was a highly sought-after prospect ahead of being drafted into the NBA in 1996. Iverson quickly caught the attention of major sneaker companies with the Jordan Brand developing a prototype named after his nickname, “Bubba Chuck,” in hopes of signing him. Had he signed with Jordan, Iverson would have been the iconic brand’s first signature athlete.

However, despite the enticing offer, Iverson ultimately found Reebok’s pitch more compelling and chose to partner with them.

“Remember that like it was yesterday because that was a big decision for me,” Iverson told Complex. “Just looking back on it, I feel good about the decision I made for the loyalty from Reebok and our relationship.”

He continued, “They [Nike] had a shoe, but I was convinced when I went in the meeting with Reebok that that’s what I wanted to do. They were great salespeople, and they made me comfortable about getting to where I’m at right now with the company.”

Until Iverson’s signature golf shoes get released, fans and sneaker enthusiasts can explore various models and colors of his retro basketball sneakers on the Reebok website.

