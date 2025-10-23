Sports by Selena Hill Allen Iverson Reveals Hard Truths, Trials & Tribulations In New Docuseries A new docuseries gives a glimpse into the highs and lows of the NBA icon's life







Allen Iverson revolutionized the game of basketball with his signature crossover, unapologetic style, unmatched speed, and gigantic heart. Now, the NBA All-Star is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look into the hardships he endured both on and off the court during his rise to superstardom in a new Prime Video docuseries.

Titled “Allen Iv3rson,” the three-part series explores the NBA Hall of Famer’s life and legacy, starting with his rough upbringing in Hampton, Virginia, where he was raised by a single, teenage mother in poverty. His athletic prowess quickly gained him notoriety in his local community and interest from college scouts. However, a 15-year prison sentence for an assault and battery in a bowling alley brawl when he was 17 years old nearly ruined his life. Iverson’s mother, Ann — a significant fixture in his life and in the series — fought tirelessly to get her son’s conviction overturned. Eventually, he was granted clemency by former Virginia Gov. Douglas Wilder after serving four months in a correctional facility.

“It’s a gift that I have to be an open book. It’s a gift to share those things,” said Iverson following a private screening of part two of the series in New York on Monday. “Every day I walk out of that house, it’s an adventure navigating through this world.”

The 55-year-old trailblazer went on to play for Georgetown University and became the No. 1 overall draft pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1996. He was also named NBA MVP in 2001 and played 14 seasons in the league. The series, however, dives into the backlash he received throughout his career over his braids and tattoos, his defiance of the NBA dress code, his struggles with addiction, and other infamous career-defining moments like his notorious rant at a press conference after missing practice.

“The media, at that time, never understood where he was coming from. And I think what this film is going to show is his family [and] people who were there from the very beginning, who were dealing with things and issues that he’s never got to speak about,” One9, the series director and executive producer, told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“People talk about the press conference with ‘practice,’ but we look at what was happening in his life. His best friend was killed. His family [was] under pressure of him being traded,” he continued.

“This goes beyond basketball. This goes into what you feel when people have to deal with everyday life. He sacrificed so much for his family. He sacrificed for the people that brought him up to make sure they were good.”

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, who also executive-produced the series along with Steph Curry, said Iverson’s influence and authenticity even inspired him.

“He taught me to be a little bit more of myself,” he told BE. “He did it his way. So, he kind of taught me how [to do things] my way.”

Through exclusive access, personal stories, and intimate interviews with family, friends, coaches, and fellow NBA players, “Allen Iv3rson” showcases the crossover king’s magnetic personality and fierce competitive spirit, which made him an icon to fans, teammates, and opposing players alike.

Markuann Smith, an actor, director, and the creator and executive producer of The Godfather of Harlem, told BE that Iverson’s ability to beat the odds resonates most with him.

“I saw the adversity that Allen went through. He went through hard times and still rose to the top. And that’s what I think every young person needs to know. Every adult needs to know,” he said, adding that he’s looking forward to watching the next chapter of the 76ers legend’s life unfold.

“I want to see what he does within the community [and] how he enhances and helps other upcoming basketball players and athletes, [both] female and male.”

Earlier this year, Iverson released a new book titled “Misunderstood.”

“Allen Iv3rson” will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Oct. 23.

