Allyson Felix On the 'Huge Splurge' She Made In Her Youth, 'Did I Really Need That?'







Allyson Felix is opening up about the money management skills she acquired after spending big bucks on material items early in her sports career.

The Olympic gold medalist recently appeared on SoFi’s Richer Lives podcast with host Vivian Tu, where she dished on the pricey luxury items she bought on early in her career as she adjusted to life as a high-earning professional athlete.

“I remember two things I bought that to this day, I still regret,” Felix recalled. “I bought this anaconda skin Gucci bag for $7,000, and at that time, that was a huge splurge. And I was like, ‘Did I really need that?’ And then I remember, these were like the early days, I got rims on my Escalade in the early 2000s. I was doing the most.”

Thankfully, Felix, the most decorated track and field athlete in Olympic history, had a village behind her that gave her the guidance to shift toward better financial decisions. “It was all about work ethic, never quitting and really being in service, helping others,” Felix said. “My mom was a teacher and my dad a seminary professor. So they were really people who cared about people who gave back.”

Competing in the Olympics doesn’t always mean big paychecks. Felix discussed the financial challenges pro athletes often face, with incomes that fluctuate depending on performance, sponsorships, and market trends.

“As an athlete, you’re so hyper-focused on performance. I didn’t quite think so much about the practicality of it all,” she explained. “I tried to surround myself with really great people, but it’s one of those things now looking back that it’s like, ‘Wow, if you’re not at the very top one percent, it’s a hard industry to maintain and have longevity.”

Felix continued, “You really can’t dip below too much, which can also play into your performance because it’s stressful to be thinking about your next paycheck. I really tried to focus on my performance and let that take care of everything,”

