Amar’e Stoudemire Expresses Disgust With Politicians and Black Lives Matter Supporters Over Hamas Attacks In Israel

On Sunday, Oct. 8, former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire unleashed a scathing tirade on politicians and Black Lives Matter supporters for their silence regarding Hamas’ recent attack on Israel, according to the New York Post.

Stoudemire took to his Instagram page, expressing outrage over the kidnapping of children, killing of women and the elderly, and Hamas’ use of human shields. He questioned those who had not spoken out against these actions, specifically addressing Black Lives Matter supporters, challenging their apparent indifference to the situation.

“I woke up this morning with some disturbing news out of Israel that Hamas [are] kidnapping children, putting them in cages, killing women, killing the elderly. That’s some coward s**t. That’s cowardly. And for all y’all Black Live Matter [supporters] who ain’t saying nothing,… pic.twitter.com/sQ9DBMow5J — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 8, 2023

In his passionate Instagram post, Stoudemire minced no words, labeling Hamas’ actions as cowardly and inhumane. He decried using children as pawns and human shields, emphasizing that such acts could never be condoned, regardless of one’s background, beliefs, or affiliations.

Stoudemire’s connection to Israel runs deep, having obtained Israeli citizenship in March 2019 and undergoing conversion to Judaism in 2020, The Times of Israel reported. His commitment to the country was further solidified when he signed a two-year contract with Hapoel Jerusalem in 2016 before joining Maccabi Tel Aviv in 2020. Stoudemire’s strong ties to Israel are reflected in his candid and passionate stance on the recent developments in the region.

The former basketball star expressed his disdain for politicians and Black Lives Matter activists who remained silent in the face of these events. He made it abundantly clear that their silence was unacceptable to him, accusing them of hypocrisy and a lack of moral fortitude. Stoudemire also highlighted the significance of Israel in his life, emphasizing that it was the only place where he could pursue his spiritual studies in Torah and partake in Kosher food.

His Instagram post concluded with an unequivocal declaration: “On my mama, we don’t respect none of y’all for that. Peace.”

Stoudemire’s passionate response to the crisis underscores the deep-rooted emotions and personal connection that people can develop with global issues. His call for moral clarity and the condemnation of inhumane actions serve as a reminder that the consequences of such conflicts reverberate far beyond geopolitical borders and ideologies.

