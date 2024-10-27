Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Amber Rose Claims Beyoncé Stole Her Speech While At Kamala Harris Rally In Houston Amber claims Beyoncé's words on motherhood took inspiration from her own speech at the Republican National Convention.







Amber Rose claims that Beyoncé stole her speech while appearing at Kamala Harris’ rally in Houston. The newfound Trump Supporter posted a shady comment regarding the singer’s words.

After Beyoncé made headlines for appearing at the Oct. 25 rally, Rose found the “Cuff It” singer’s speech a bit too familiar. MAGA supporter Rosewho spoke at the Republican National Convention in July, suggested that Beyoncé’s talk about motherhood took inspiration from her thoughts. She wrote her hard feelings under the Shade Room’s Instagram post, which the tabloid quickly caught on to.

“She wanna be me so bad. Literally took my whole speech,” commented Rose, referencing her speaking engagement at the Republican National Convention.

While at the rally in her hometown, Beyoncé told the audience how her concerns as a mother pushes her political action. Beyoncé shares three children with her husband and fellow entertainer, Jay-Z.

“I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m not here as a politician…I’m here as a mother,” urged the multi-Grammy winner. “A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in. A world where we have the freedom to control our bodies. A world where we’re not divided.”

According to Rose, the comparison stems from her reference to motherhood. During her own speech, she also mentioned her children and how she wants a better world for them.

“Most importantly, I’m a mother. My whole world revolves around my children, keeping them safe and giving them an opportunity for a better life. That’s something that unites all American parents,” expressed the 41-year-old.

While the two speeches do share the theme of motherhood, the two women’s political views remain starkly different. Beyoncé has consistently supported Harris throughout her campaign, even clearing her song “Freedom” for the Vice President’s use. Rose, who formerly spoke out against “slut shamming” and promoted female sexual empowerment on her “The Amber Rose Show,” surprised some with her endorsement of Trump.

