Wilberforce University Becomes First HBCU To Be Sponsored By AND1

AND1 and Wilberforce University have collaborated to form a partnership that will see the educational institution receive $100,000 in sporting gear.

The oldest HBCU (historically Black college and university) in the nation, Wilberforce University has garnered AND1’s first official sponsorship of an HBCU athletic program. The popular streetwear company was on campus to give the men’s and women’s basketball teams new gear, which included uniforms, travel sweatsuits, practice apparel, and travel bags.

The teams also took part in a professional photoshoot.

“I’ve never had a basketball shoot like that before for our team media day, and they truly made me feel like a star. Our team is incredibly thankful for the opportunity AND 1 has given us. Thank you so much!” “It was incredible,” says Dayania Johnson, a junior at Wilberforce. “AND 1 made us feel like superstars!”

“I am incredibly excited about this sponsorship with AND1,” says Wilberforce Women’s Basketball Head Coach Rachel Naughton in a written statement. “The AND1 sponsorship marks a historic moment for our men’s and women’s basketball program, not only for Wilberforce but for all HBCUs. This partnership signifies recognition of the talent and dedication of our athletes. With AND1’s support, we aim to elevate our program, inspire future generations, and demonstrate that women’s basketball deserves a prominent spotlight. We’re thrilled for what lies ahead!”

Each basketball player received several pairs of AND1’s performance basketball shoes — the “Attack 3’s” and the “Mad Game” line. There will also be special edition sneakers for the Wilberforce basketball teams that the players will wear on the basketball court this season.

AND1 Brand Director/ Head of Sports Marketing, Dexter Gordon, said, “We are honored to partner with Wilberforce University, a pioneer in education and a beacon of cultural heritage. When Coach Rachel Naughton proposed the sponsorship, she highlighted the numerous benefits of our partnership, and we were eager to embrace this opportunity. This collaboration allows us to support and uplift the student-athletes who represent the future of basketball. Seeing the excitement on the students’ faces as they received their new gear was incredibly rewarding for our team. We look forward to a successful partnership and many great moments on and off the court.”

Along with the partnership, AND1 has committed to producing film and photo content that will document this historic collaboration between both parties.

