Chevrolet’s HBCU Marketing Fellowship Driven By Marketing Campaigns For The Black Community

Chevrolet’s “Discover The Unexpected” fellowship recruited HBCU students through an innovative, award-winning marketing campaign for the Black community.

According to Ad Age, the 10-week program offered journalism and marketing internships to 10 HBCU students. It also sought to fulfill a need for better strategies when engaging with the Black community. While granting access to mentors and resources that matched the students’ creativity, the program strengthened Chevrolet’s connection to HBCUs

Chevrolet’s long-standing partnership with The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) helped accomplish this mission. The organization represents over 200 Black-owned newspapers, which spread the word about this opportunity for HBCU students to showcase and sharpen their storytelling skills.

By investing in Black media through the newspapers and independent marketing agency Carol H. Williams Advertising, Chevrolet developed a new brand perception that encouraged inclusivity at the core of its values. They incorporated social as well as grassroots outreach and brought on media personality Terrence J as an ambassador for the fellowship.

“Chevrolet is proud to continue its collaboration with NNPA on Discover the Unexpected, providing HBCU students hands-on learning and development opportunities in addition to a platform to share their experiences,” said Steve Majoros, vice president of Chevrolet Marketing, in a 2022 news release. “This program is pivotal in our mission of reaching diverse audiences through amplifying their perspectives, and we look forward to witnessing the impact of this year’s fellows.”

Its marketing tactics also furthered its reach within the Black community from an environmental standpoint. It increased the consideration of Chevrolet’s electric vehicles to the diverse customer base.

Ad Age also confirmed a 12% lift in “purchase consideration” among NNPA readers through their ad placements. Its exposure also led to 63% of viewers seeking more information about the legacy car brand. Additionally, over 75% of NNPA readers could recall the assets associated with the fellowship.

With the successful rollout, Chevrolet won a 2024 Global Automotive Marketing Award for best purpose-driven campaign for its authentic message to serve the community.

